The film is where Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes expressed the focal point will be to begin the week after a 22-14 loss to Palmetto Ridge during the season opener on Friday, Aug. 26, at the KWHS Back Yard.

“Our young quarterback in going to learn of it, a young offensive line is going to learn, ‘oh that’s my guy,’ that young running back is going to see that’s there and I should have done that,” said Hughes. “We expected some growing pains this year, unfortunately, it hit us fast. We are going to definitely have teaching tape off this game.”

