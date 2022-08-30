The film is where Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes expressed the focal point will be to begin the week after a 22-14 loss to Palmetto Ridge during the season opener on Friday, Aug. 26, at the KWHS Back Yard.
“Our young quarterback in going to learn of it, a young offensive line is going to learn, ‘oh that’s my guy,’ that young running back is going to see that’s there and I should have done that,” said Hughes. “We expected some growing pains this year, unfortunately, it hit us fast. We are going to definitely have teaching tape off this game.”
Despite the one-score loss, Hughes expressed he felt they were just a play or two way from winning the game.
“We just missed some readers here or there on some plays that could have sustained drives,” said Hughes. “We were behind the stick quite a lot because of penalties or a bad play, so we have to go to the film to get better.”
Three big passing plays made the difference in the final score. The first was on a tipped pass that was undercut of the intended target, as it seemed as if it was going to be intercepted by the Conchs but instead was juggled by Bears receiver Zariah Pierre while crossing the goal line for the early lead; the second was a jump ball toPalmetto Ridge’s Wyatt Vanston in the back of the end zone.
“I thought it was good cover, they just made better plays,” said Hughes. “That second one, would have been a big stop, but they just made the play, and that’s football, that happens, we have to learn from it and make the adjustments. You just never want to be in the situation where one or two plays makes the difference.”
With the Conchs trailing 16-0 at the half, Jacob Lavallee cut into that lead on a 6-yard touchdown run, but the two-point conversion was no good. Lavallee finished with 54 yards on 11 carries, while Jaden Fox had a team-high 76 yards on 10 totes, with quarterback Adrian Mira rushing for 32 yards while passing for 69 more and going 3-for-7 through the air — most of that yardage coming in the second half.
“We just had a comedy of errors in the first half, offensively,” said Hughes. “I thought the defense played well enough to keep us in the game; offensively, we need to get better. We missed some blocks, missed some reads and holes that were open, we didn’t run the right routes, our spacing was bad, so a couple of big plays just turned into incomplete passes.”
After allowing a second connection for Bears quarterback Demetri Zertopoulis to Peirre, for an 80-yard strike, Lavalle reached pay dirt for the second time on a 4-yard run and the two-point conversion was completed by Jacari Blackmon to make it a one-score difference, but Key West’s final possession was thwarted at midfield.
“It’s disappointing, I thought we were better than we showed,” said Hughes. “We need to come out next week, basically a little sharper, that starts with me getting them ready. I thought it took us a little while to get the intensity going, took us a while to react, so this will sting for a bit.”
In order to make sure they don’t make similar mistakes going forward, Hughes added that need to study the mental mistakes that were made so then they can ensure the offense runs smoother against Boca Raton on Friday, Sept. 2.
“We can’t linger on it too long, but we have to learn from it,” said Hughes. “They need to take some responsibility for it, I think, in my opinion, they thought they were going to come out here after last week and be God’s gift to football, but you are just as good as your last game. Right now, after that game, we are no so good, so we have a lot of improvement to do to get better.”