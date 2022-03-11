Much to the surprise of the Key West High School girls lacrosse team, Monroe County rival Coral Shores came out firing on Tuesday, Mar. 8 in a District 16-2A match at The Back Yard of Key West High School
The Lady Hurricanes posted an extremely quick 2-0 lead, much to the chagrin of Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi. After a quick alteration to the Key West game plan, they went to work to go up 7-2 at the half and a 15-2 final score.
“We came in cocky and sloppy, so I called a timeout. They knew it and turned it around real fast and never let them see the back of the net again,” explained the coach.
The Hurricanes’ Alexis Kumar netted the opening goal, followed by Ava Swanson’s goal for a 2-0 lead.
“We had anticipated a difficult game with Key West as we play with quite a few of their girls during our club program, and they are phenomenal players,” said Coach Alex Pike. “We accessed what we need to work and will be better prepared for our home game with them on the 31st (of March).”
Once again, the high-powered Key West offense had plenty of help scoring, with seven players getting at least one goal.
“We had five total free position goals. We were getting the shooting space calls and able to finish out with a goal for nine free position shots,” said Giacopuzzi. “We’ve really capitalized on the free position goals. We took 31 total shots and scooped 29 ground balls.”
Naomi Grabus led the way with four goals, two from free position shots with one assist. And she had five draw controls and caused two turnovers. Bella Marchiano and Ella Baxter each ripped the cage with a hat trick and one assist apiece; Scarlett McMonigle put in a pair, Ada Van Loon assisted on two and scored, Sophia Felini netted a goal, Michaela Kevalova assisted on a goal as Kathryn Smith scored after an interception from the Canes goalie.
In the cage, Courtney Grabus recorded three saves and gave up the early goals. Backup goalie Teresa Gaitan played eight minutes, but the defense did not allow a shot on goal during her time in the net.
“We won more draw controls and were able to control the game more than we were able to against Calvary Christian,” said the coach.
This is not the first time the Lady Conchs have met the Warriors. In their first meeting in early March, the Lady Conchs trounced the Warriors, 16-6.
If all goes as planned, the Lady Conchs could end the week with a 9-1 record. They were slated for a road game and then back home to close out the week with Westminster Christian.
“We’re looking forward to Coral Reef on Thursday and then Westminster Christian again on Friday at 6 p.m. at The Back Yard,” said Giacopuzzi.