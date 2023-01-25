Just three days separated the matches during the home-and-away series for Monroe County rivals Key West and Coral Shores on the boys soccer pitch. The first contests finished in a 2-2 draw on the Hurricanes’ home turf in Tavernier on Jan. 17, while, with the regular season coming to an end thus the quick turnaround, the second result was much different as the Conchs, celebrating Senior Night, poured on the goals for a 6-1 victory at the KWHS Back Yard on Friday, Jan. 20.

KW boys soccer senior night.jpg

The Key West High seniors stand on the field with their parents at halftime on Friday, Jan. 20, at the KWHS Back Yard. The Conch seniors are Brody McCandless, Karel Bublak, Jack Castillo, Erick Orellana, Smondy Joseph, Jonathan Bahri, Jonathan Gvili, Daniel Quiche, Aaron Cassidy and Ervin Ordonez.

All of the seniors who were suited up for Key West were on the pitch for opening kickoff, including Aaron Cassidy, who is still recovering from a knee injury but was able to start the game before stepping off, as well as backup goalkeeper Brody McCanless at forward.

