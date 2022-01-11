Shut out in the first quarter then allowing six unanswered points to begin the second, the Key West High boys basketball team found themselves in an insurmountable deficit, as by the fourth quarter the Conchs trailed by 29 points during a 68-39 los against Keys Gates on Friday, Jan. 7, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
The Conchs struggled to score in their first game since Dec. 11 — as Key West’s two scheduled games during the winter break were both canceled — allowing the Knights to open a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Things did not get better from there, as Keys Gate went on a 6-0 run at the start of the second quarter to expand the lead to 22-0 before Dekyus Dickerson put the first points on the board for Key West with a layup 2 minutes and 10 seconds in the second.
The Knights would continue to push, going on an 11-3 run, to make it a 33-5 advantage, which the Conchs would cut into during the final two minutes, highlighted by a Zane Jackson 3-pointer at the buzzer, to make it 36-11 at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Conchs seemed to figure something out, as they scored five of the first seven points in the third, but the Knights would turn back on the defense to go on another extended run, this time 14-2, to put the game out of reach.
Entering the fourth, Keys Gate was in front 54-25, allowing the Knights to clear the bench, but still maintained the roughly 30-point advantage the rest of the way, as the Conchs scored six unattested points in the closing seconds.
Key West turned the ball over 27 times in the loss and no Conch players scored in double figures, with Kevon Mills netting a team-high nine points to go along with a block, rebound and assist. Dickerson contributed eight points and a team-high two assists, Brock Perkins finished with five points and a team-best nine rebounds. Eric Moore had eight rebounds and a point, Jonibek Muhsinov scored six and grabbed five boards, and Zane Jackson had five points and two rebounds.
Key West was expected to be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Archbishop McCarthy, but will now have more time to work on scoring as that game was canceled, leaving seven days before they play again on Friday, Jan. 14, at Ransom Everglades.