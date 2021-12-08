Visiting Gulf Coast High had a pair of players single-handily outscore or match the team total by the Key West High boys basketball squad through the first quarter of action on Saturday, Dec. 4.
By halftime, the Conchs, as a unit, had moved back in front of those individual point totals for either of the Sharks players, but, as a whole, trailed by 26 points — a difference Key West would never cut into during a 59-27 final at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
The 37 points scored in the first half by Gulf Coast would have been enough to defeat Key West, as the Conchs had just reached the 20-point mark by the end of the third quarter. With the Sharks leading 54-21 entering the fourth, a running clock was in effect for nearly the entire final eight minutes of the contest.
A 10-point third would be the highest outburst for Key West in any single quarter, as none of the seven Conchs who scored in the loss reached double digits. Zane Jackson had a team-high six points, on a pair of 3-pointers, while Jonibek Muhsinov, who had seven rebounds, and Eric Moore, with five rebounds, both finished with five points, as Kevon Mills added four points and Cam Waton scored three points and grabbed three rebounds.
The Conchs did put up more points than the Sharks, 6-5, in the expedited fourth quarter, but it did little to change the final outcome of the game.
After a two-game homestand to begin the season, Key West will take to the road for the first time on Friday, Dec. 10, at Everglades Prep, before returning the very next day, Dec. 11, to host Boca Raton at 2 p.m. Following that, Key West will play one final time, during a swing to the west coast of Florida, for a rematch against Gulf Coast on Dec. 22 a day following a contest at Golden Gate on Dec. 21.