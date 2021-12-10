Watching the game film from the team’s last two losses — including the 68-49 defeat on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Archbishop Carroll — the problem is simple for Key West High boys basketball coach Chris Ellis: “We could not break the press.”
“We gave away too many live ball turnovers,” said Ellis. “If we are going to throw it away, we need to at least throw it where they can’t take it and score right away. We make a few of those passes, they will take the press off because we are making them pay for being aggressive.”
The coach furthered that “victory always favors the more aggressive team and in the last two games we have not been that,” which was evident with the Bulldogs taking a 22-4 advantage, after an 8-0 run to open the contest, and closing the first quarter in front by 20.
“I think in our half court, we do a good job, but in transition we have too many turnovers,” said Ellis, noting the Conchs threw the ball away at least 20 times in the loss. “We are not coming to the ball and are confused to where we are supposed to be. We need to come to the ball, we need to fake a pass to make a pass, and we need to play with sureness.
“We did a better job, after the first quarter, of breaking the press (against Carroll) but it was too much too soon and right away we were in panic mode, trying to play catch up,” the coach furthered.
It also did not help that Carroll made 11 3-pointers in the victory, compared to Key West’s four, two by Chandler Jackson, while the Conchs went 3-for-15 from the free throw line.
“I think we competed really well after that first quarter, but you can’t spot good teams 18-point leads, on the road,” said Ellis. “Just like the first loss, it got away from us quick, but at least this time we were able to regroup a bit.”
Key West outscored Carroll by four in the second quarter to make it a 16-point difference at halftime, but the Conchs would never bring the lead back into single digits, as the Bulldogs were back in front by 20 to open the fourth quarter.
“It’s just the basic fundamentals, they are making the most of their possessions and we are not making the most of ours,” said Ellis. “We are looking for our ball handlers and passers and finishers and when we get that done we will be better.
“Just little things like that and if we can do those things, I’m confident with our athletic level, we are going to see improvement against Gulf Coast when we play them again next week,” the coach continued.
Key West lost to Gulf Coast by 28 points last Saturday, Dec. 2, at home and will rematch against the Sharks before the holiday break, on Dec. 21. Before then, Key West will have a trio of chances to fix the problem, starting on Friday, Dec. 10, at Everglades Prep, followed by a game at home on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. against Boca Raton.
“We have to figure out how to get out the gate against a team that can press you,” said Ellis. “We have to believe in what we are doing and when things tend not to go your way, you second guess a lot, but I believe these last two teams, athletically, we can compete with them, any day of the week, but in fundamental basketball, like looking up when you are dribbling, making the right passes, and taking open shots, that’s where we are lacking.”