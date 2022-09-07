A high kickoff by Key West High’s Marco Davila was hauled in by Boca Raton’s CJ Bloomfield at the 6-yard line, where the Bobcats’ kick returner slipped on the turf and went out of bounds. That was about the final thing that went in favor of the Conchs’ football team for the remainder of the evening, as three plays later the Bobcats were racing down the field with their first of five unanswered touchdowns en route to a 37-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 7, at the KWHS Back Yard.

That first score by Boca Raton came on a halfback pass from Cody Hildago to Collin Bender for a 76-yard scoring strike, with the Bobcats scoring thrice more in the first half, the second also to Bender on an 11-yard touchdown pass, followed by David Williams going 37 yards and 65 yards to pay dirt via the ground attack.

