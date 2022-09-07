Key West’s RJ Estevez (No. 42) grabs onto Boca Raton’s Colby Hidalgo (No. 3) as Conchs teammates Jacob Lavallee (No. 32) and Jakari Blackmon (No. 7) move in to assist on the tackle at the KWHS Back Yard on Friday, Sept. 2.
A high kickoff by Key West High’s Marco Davila was hauled in by Boca Raton’s CJ Bloomfield at the 6-yard line, where the Bobcats’ kick returner slipped on the turf and went out of bounds. That was about the final thing that went in favor of the Conchs’ football team for the remainder of the evening, as three plays later the Bobcats were racing down the field with their first of five unanswered touchdowns en route to a 37-0 victory on Friday, Sept. 7, at the KWHS Back Yard.
That first score by Boca Raton came on a halfback pass from Cody Hildago to Collin Bender for a 76-yard scoring strike, with the Bobcats scoring thrice more in the first half, the second also to Bender on an 11-yard touchdown pass, followed by David Williams going 37 yards and 65 yards to pay dirt via the ground attack.
Just before the half, Key West would have its best drive of the game, as Jakari Blackmon took a pair of 12-yard carries to move into Boca Raton territory, while an 18-yard reception from Adrian Mira to Adrian Horner brought the ball to the 19-yard line, but with less than a minute to play in the half, the Conchs would simply run out of time to score — trailing 28-0 at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Boca Raton would score its fifth touchdown but missed the extra point, keeping the running clock from starting until at least the next Key West possession, which ended with a turnover on downs at the Bobacats’ 39-yard line after a pair of big runs by James Reynolds put them across midfield. Reynolds would finish with a team-high 58 rushing yards on 14 carries, Mira went 4-for-9 through the air attack for 37 yards, 20 of those going to Clerf Alexandre on two receptions, but combined the Conchs collected 134 yards in the game. The Bobcats had 141 passing and 171 rushing yards in the game.
Key West was expecting to have a week off but will have an opportunity to move past the shutout loss with TRU Academy coming into the KWHS Back Yard this Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m.