After waiting nearly a year to represent their school on the ball diamond, it was a win-win situation for the Coral Shores and Key West High baseball teams in a home-and-home series on Friday and Saturday night during the preseason openers.
“It felt awesome to see everyone here, to hear the music playing and just everything made it an awesome feeling to be back, for sure,” said Key West senior Logan Pellicier. “Because of COIVD, you never know what’s going to happen, so we are taking it game by game, practice by practice and working hard for every game we can get.”
While the record will not count toward the season standings, on the scoreboard it was Key West who swept the series, winning 9-1 on Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada and then 10-0 in mercy-rule fashion on Saturday back at Rex Weech Field.
“The main thing was that after waiting so long, the kids were able to get out here and play,” said Key West coach Ralph Henriquez. “That’s all we want to do.
“For us, the best evaluator is the game,” the coach added. “The game tells you if we can play and what we can do and right now I like our pitching staff. It was just the first weekend series, so we have long way to go.”
In the opener of the two-game set, the Conchs collected 11 hits to score the nine runs, powered by the seniors as Pellicier, Landon Lowe, Daniel Varela and Michael Alfonso, who was also the winning pitcher, collected two hits from the plate. In fact, Lowe started the three-run first with a two-run double to left field. Trevor Zuelch followed with his own RBI double for a 3-0 Conchs lead after the top of the first.
Key West added a run in the second when Jack Haggard scored on a wild pitch after he and Pellicier singled to open the at-bat, and in the third the Conchs crossed home when Varela drove in Alfonso, who singled, and then Aden Rady scored on a Haggard RBI ground out.
The Conchs extended the lead to 9-0 on a fifth inning home run by Varela, sixth-inning double by Alfonso, sending home Lowe, who had singled, and an RBI single by Preston Herce knocked in Pellicier, who reached on an infield single.
“I really like how Spike [Pellicier] is driving the ball so far and getting on base as our leadoff hitter,” said Henriquez. “Those are the things we expect to do, but nothing to get excited about because we expect to do them.”
Coral Shores’ lone two hits came off the bat of Tyler Rodriguez, his second an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to get his team on the scoreboard.
That was really all the Key West pitching staff surrendered as four hurlers combined to allow the one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 15. Alfonso opened by striking out six of the seven batters he faced, allowing one hit, in two shutout innings. Tom Besson, four strikeouts, and Billy Kight, three strikeouts, followed with two perfect innings each, and Marlin Takovich closed out the seventh frame with a pair of Ks.
“Mike pitched a hell of a game,” said Henriquez. “I know he pitched only two innings, but his stuff and his demeanor and the way the ball comes out of his hands looked great.
“Tom also pitched well and it feels like with Michael and Besson that will be a good combination,” added the coach.
The Conchs’ pitching staff was up to the task a night later as starter Jacob Burnham and reliever Lucky Barroso allowed just one hit and struck out eight during five innings of shutout work. Burnham did walk three but sat down five while Barroso allowed a walk and a hit, to Dylan Bloom, and collected three strikeouts.
“Jacob pitched well,” said Henriquez. “He has a lot of mound presence and his breaking ball is improving tremendously. Lucky also did his thing and Jack was supposed to come in tonight, but there was not we could do about that.”
Bloom not only had the Hurricanes’ only hit, but also kept the Conch bats at bay on the mound, giving up one run through the first three frames before surrendering three in the fourth.
“I think our young pitcher showed everyone here what he could do and we will be looking for more of that,” said Coral Shores coach Joe Molinaro, noting it was his pitch count in the preseason game that caused the coach to pull the sophomore southpaw. “It got a little away from him because of a few dropped balls so it was time to see what else we had.”
Pellicier opened the first action at Rex Weech since March 18 of last year with a deep triple to left centerfield and came home on an RBI ground out by Kai Smith.
“It felt good to be back at the Rex,” said Pellicier. “That’s the biggest thing, to be able to play here in front of the city and do what we do, so being here and leading the game off like that was big.”
From there Bloom would allow only two more base runners, singles by Alfonso and Smith, until the Conchs broke open the score with three in the fourth. Those runs came in on a double to left center by Rady and single by Nate Barroso, as well as two major fielding errors.
“The first three and a half innings were a well-played game and obviously we have to swing the bat better,” said Molinaro. “I hope we were able to gain a little confidence that they can compete when they play the ball the right way. That’s the team they can be if they make the plays and if we do that then we will have a good season.”
Key West closed out the series with six runs in the fifth, to institute the 10-run mercy-rule, after nine of 10 Conchs who came to the plate reached safely. Lowe and Rady doubled in their at-bat, Varela singled and Jason Yarbrough drew a bases-loaded walk to end the game.
“It was a lot of fun to have a home-and-home series with Key West and I’m glad we hung in there with them for the first 12 innings of the season,” said Molinaro. “I think that was a good accomplishment for us as we go into the season.”
Unlike typical seasons, when Key West plays a majority of the season on its home turf, Saturday’s game was just one of 11 this year at Rex Weech field. The next two games will be on the road the next two Tuesdays, Feb. 15 at Gulliver Prep and Feb. 22 at Doral Academy. Key West will return home to host Champagnant on Feb. 19-20.
“How coach Ralph prepares us and how we practice, I think we are ready for anybody,” said Pellicer. “When we play Doral, who is No. 20 in the country, next week, I think we are going to put up a good game with them. I think we have the guys in the right spot and we are going to bring it to them.”