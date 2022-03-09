No matter the form or fashion, the Key West High baseball team is finding ways to wins, either via a dominant hitting night, which the Conchs flexed their bats in a 13-4 victory on Friday, March 4, or rallying for a comeback victory, which is how they pulled it off Saturday, March 5, to complete the sweep against Barron Collier, an 8A seminal team last season, at Rex Weech Field.
“You can just see the energy with these guys, they don’t stop from the first inning until the last inning,” Key West coach Ralph Henriquez said about his squad. “Whatever they are doing they are battling their butts off and at the end of the day doing the small things to win the ball game.”
During the two-game set the Conchs pitching once again was nearly untouchable as Game 1 starter Jacob Burnham tossed four shutout innings and finished with eight strikeouts will allowing four earned runs on six hits in five innings of work. Marlin Takovich tossed the final two frames, allowing a hit and a walk, to secure the first win then Andris “Lucky” Barroso and Felix Ong followed on Saturday to combine to give up only two runs, one of which was earned, on four hits and five walks to complete the sweep. Barroso struck out five.
“Our pitching has been very good,” said Henriquez. “I’ve said it from the beginning, but the young arms are being developed and their execution has kept us in games.
“Jacob just got tired in that fifth inning on Friday but Marlin came in and did a good job,” the Conchs coach continued. “They should have never scored hat first run on Lucky, he pitched great, and then Felix came in and did a great job. If we continue to pitch this way and catch the ball then we will win a lot of ball games.”
Not that Key West needed the stellar performance by Burnham on Friday as the offense rattled off 16 hits en route to the convincing victory. Preston Herce collected three of those hits in a perfect night at the plate, coming up a single shy of the cycle. The Conchs senior third baseman walked in his first at-bat, but then followed with a run-scoring triple in the third, a grand slam in the fourth to make it 10-0, and a two-run double in the sixth to put the Conchs back in front 13-4.
“Those are the things we want him to do because he has the ability and talent to take over a game,” Henriquez said about Herce. “On Friday, he took over that game. You can’t do it every night, but he will play hard every night and has the ability to do it quite often.”
Trevor Zuelch also had three hits, including a double, Anden Rady slugged a two-base hit as well as a base hit, with two singles each were Kai Smith, Jose Perdigon while Wyatt Kuhn and Jack Haggard had one.
“Between our seniors, Kia, Preston, and Zuelch, they had eight hits on Friday night and dominated the game,” said Henriquez. “All three of them have the ability to do it.”
The Key West bats were stymied by Barron Collier starter No. 27 through the first four frames on during a rain-delayed Saturday game, trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. The Conchs would get two in between the raindrops of the fifth, which saw the teams called to the dugouts for a brief pause due to the rain, as Smith and Haggard led off the at-bat with singles then Zuelch drove a sacrifice fly to left and the second run scored on a wild pitch to put Key West in front.
“(Saturday’s) game was totally full of distractions, from rain to fans, and these kids stay focused between the lines,” said Henriquez. “They did a great job with taking care of the task at hand.
“That was a team with nine Division-I committed players, so that says something,” furthered the coach. “But we can’t be too excited too quick. They are playing and winning, but it’s still about building, building, building. But these guys are having fun.”
The coach credited stellar defensive play, along with another top-notch performance on the mound by Barroso and Ong, as a major part of the win on Saturday.
“Jack made a heck of a play in centerfield and Kai did too, coming through that ball and making the throw on a wet field,” said Henriquez. “Those were both big plays they made look routine and the more little things like that we do the more we win.”
That includes continuing to work outside of the game, which the coach also noted Burnham was at the field at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, after tossing five innings the night prior, dragging a tire across the ground.
“Other guys feed off stuff like that,” said Henriquez. “Good stuff is contagious and all these guys are coming early.”
The coach’s only concern through the first three weeks of the season, including the preseason, was the energy level his players were bringing to the field on Saturday, compared to Friday. The Conchs coach expressed he modified the length of drills at practice to keep in hope of having higher energy come Saturday.
“And we did,” Henriquez said about his team’s energy level on Saturday.”We cut down on swings and running (at practice) to make it to where it was effective. Last Saturday, we won but the energy was not the same as it was Friday. This Saturday, they were able to keep the energy up despite all the extra circulars.”
While the players have proven they can win against state-caliber teams no matter if they are up big or playing from behind, as they have done during both regular-series sweeps to begin the year, yet Henriquez pointed out there’s still a long way to go to potential claim a 12th state championship in school history.
“In order to win the state championship, you have to believe it, and they are starting to get there,” said Henriquez. “The goal, as I prepare my teams, is to be at mid-level form at the start of the season, so we are ahead of the other teams we are playing and can continue to build from there.”