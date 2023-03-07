No matter what the Key West High pitching staff delivered against West Broward during the two-game set on Friday, and Saturday, March 3-4, the Bobcats seemed to know what was coming, racking up more hits (20) during the sweep — winning 8-5 and 14-6 — at Rex Weech Field, than the Conchs had surrendered in the previous four games this season (18).

The game began with two of the first three Bobcat batters racking up a double and triple to score two in their first at-bats, and added five more runs in the second of four singles, which ended Conch starting pitcher Jacob Burnham’s night early after only a 1 1/3 innings of work with just one strikeout.

Tags

Recommended for you