It was a 1-2-3 count for the Key West High wrestling teams, as in a matter of three days, spread across three different events, the Conchs managed a first-place and second-place team finish while the Lady Conchs claimed a pair of individual third-places medals.

Starting on Thursday, Jan. 5, Key West dominated the competition to claim first in the District 16-1A Duals — which, in turn, resulted in Key West being given the rights to host the Region 4-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 4:30 p.m. — then on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Conchs claimed the tournament runner-up title at the 12th annual Somerset Scuffle, during which 14 Key West wrestlers placed, with Dost Bahktiyorov and Ralph Riche winning their weight classes.

