It was a 1-2-3 count for the Key West High wrestling teams, as in a matter of three days, spread across three different events, the Conchs managed a first-place and second-place team finish while the Lady Conchs claimed a pair of individual third-places medals.
Starting on Thursday, Jan. 5, Key West dominated the competition to claim first in the District 16-1A Duals — which, in turn, resulted in Key West being given the rights to host the Region 4-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 4:30 p.m. — then on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Conchs claimed the tournament runner-up title at the 12th annual Somerset Scuffle, during which 14 Key West wrestlers placed, with Dost Bahktiyorov and Ralph Riche winning their weight classes.
In fact, Key West had a matsman place in the top six of 12 in 14 weight classes, led by Bahktiyorov, who was first at 132 pounds, and Richie at 220 pounds. Alfredo Corrales was also in the championship match in the 145-pound weight class, taking second in the tournament, while winning their third-place matches were Justin Tran at 152 pounds, 182-pounder Jaden Fox and heavyweight Andre Otto. In fourth overall were Lazaro Diaz, at 120 pounds, Roman Saballos, at 152 pounds, Elijah Miranda, at 170 pounds, Weston Andrews, at 195 pounds, and Tristan Yokoyama, at 220 pounds, while taking fifth were 113-pounder Prometheus Delcercla and 160-pounder Morgan Sukion and in sixth in the 126-pound weight class was Abram Canet.
While the boys were taking second in the two-day event, the Lady Conchs were at the one-day Lady Bears Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Palmetto Ridge High, during which Sheyla Figuiera and Ailee Briggs both placed third as Natalie Arguello lost the match to place.
By winning the District Duals to begin the busy weekend, Key West will be hosting the Region 4-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 12, which will feature District 15-1A winner Somerset Academy taking on 16-1A runner-up Killian High at 4:30 p.m. followed by Key West going against Mater Lakes at the conclusion on the first match, with the two winning teams battling for the region title and a berth in the State Finals to conclude the evening.