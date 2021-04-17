For the first four seasons of the Key West High boys lacrosse team’s existence, the Conchs claimed a district championship before suffering a first-round exit in the state tournament against state powerhouse Gulliver Prep.
This year, with the district realigned, the Raiders and Conchs ended up in the same grouping and during the semifinals on Thursday afternoon, Gulliver brought Key West’s season to an end a bit earlier than ever before with an 18-2 final, which also brought the district title streak to an end.
“Obviously we wanted to get a shot at it and not having that chance in the actual championship is tough,” said Key West coach Alberto Piceno. “The boys still played hard and it was a tough game. We just have to get back to the drawing table, develop our younger guys, and look to the offseason.”
Two of those younger players, Eagan Cunningham and Mack Hill, netted the only scores for the Conchs in the season-ending loss.
“Ultimately we don’t want to win a championship we don’t learn from, we want to get to the next level and we are embracing the harder district setup we now have. Once we get this championship and are going back to the state tournament, if we hope to compete at that level then we need to face the better competition like Gulliver and we look forward to it. We always want to get better, even if it is tough.”
The most difficult part for the Conchs coach was bidding farewell to his seniors — Dylan Olive, Nick Henriquez, Corey Vanderhoof, Wilderson Ulysses and Justin Hill.
“It was tough to talk to them at the end and I gave a hug to each one of them,” said Piceno. “Even though we’ve come to the end of the road, they understood it was the best we were able to do and they were not sad. Every single one of them played their hearts out, so even though we lost, I think they were satisfied they didn’t leave anything in the pen and have no regrets and that’s a good thing.”
The coach continued that say that the seniors also left their teammates with a few words of advice following the loss.
“They told them at the end that it might be four years of high school but the countdown to their final game has already started and they need to make sure they are getting out during preseason if they want to make it count,” said Piceno. “They stressed they need to take advantage of this time, make sure you enjoy it so you have no regrets at the end.”
Piceno conveyed he believes the underclassmen took the talk to heart as they were asking the coach about the offseason schedule in order to be ready for Gulliver or whomever stands in the way of a district crown next season.
“I told them a long time ago there is going to be a lot of opportunities to play lacrosse and I mean it,” said Piceno. “We want to get as many younger players involved as possible that way when the season comes we can be better prepared. We have a lot of film we can review and we wanted to get started earlier so they have a longer time to get prepared and click when the season comes, so we will take a little break, but rest assured we will get back to it really, really soon.”