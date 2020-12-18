While many high school sports are facing cancellations and rescheduling issues, student athletes from seven schools are coming to the Southernmost City onSaturday to participate in the Key West Invitational wrestling tournament.
Key West coach Chaz Jimenez said he is real appreciative of his school district, and the school’s administration and athletic director for this opportunity in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re taking all the protocols we can. We have all sorts of different things set up to mitigate any kind of risk,” said Jimenez.
In addition to the host Conchs, South Dade, Mater Lakes Academy, Coral Shores, Palmetto Ridge, Belen Jesuit, Westminster Christian and Imagine School are scheduled to compete, according to the coach.
Jimenez said he had planned on building on the two-day tournament that took place last year, but things have not gone according to plan due to the pandemic. This year’s tournament instead will be a one-day dual meet, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., after weigh-ins at 9:30. The action is expected to be non-stop and last the entire day. Tickets are limited to two fans per participant and remaining tickets will be based on availability.
Jimenez described a dual-meet as an event that pits one school against another school, much like a football game or any other team sport game. Participants from each weight class wrestle each other and then, depending on the score of that match, each team gets points. Whichever team has the most points at the end wins. He added all the teams are now doing dual meets due to the current restrictions.
The tournament will be broken into two four-team pools and each athlete within that pool will wrestle for three matches. There will also be cross-over matches. The top three will receive trophies.
“It’s going to be a tough tournament,” Jimenez said. “South Dade is a perennial powerhouse and [they are ranked] No. 1 in the state in 3A, which is the big class in Florida for wrestling. I think they’ve won like seven or eight state championships in a row.
“We will have [highly ranked] Palmetto Ridge down, and they’re always really tough. And then Mater Lakes, an up-and-coming program that actually beat us pretty bad, they’re [highly ranked] in 1A, which is our class, in our region,” said Jimenez.
He added one of Key West’s best state qualifying wrestlers from last season, Craig Silimon, is now wrestling for South Dade, after transferring to that school.
Any kind of matches in Key West are not that common, according to Jimenez, because the school is located so far from other competitors. Typically, the Key West wrestling team has to travel elsewhere and stay overnight, but not this time.
“We usually get to wrestle in front of our home town, one or two times a year. It’s a big deal anytime we get to host a tournament and we get to wrestle here,” said Jimenez.
Key West has 30 players on the team and they get to wrestle two from each weight class. There are 14 weight classes, which means most will have the opportunity to wrestle this weekend, according to the coach, who added preparation for the meet is that same as any other match. He said he almost considers December to be pre-season.
“This time of the year, the name of the game is just getting matches and getting experience,” Jimenez said.
It is not until after Christmas break when teams begin to identify who their core wrestlers will be for the season, and then look to build momentum from there into January, February and the beginning of March.
Key West wrestler Max Ryan, who is No. 3 in the state in the 220-pound weight class, according to Jimenez, will also be participating in this weekend’s tournament.