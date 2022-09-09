Initially scheduled for the Key West High football on Friday, Sept. 9, was Surge Academy. That was until the Lions disbanded their program, leaving the Conchs with two glaring bye weeks this season. In order to prevent that from happening, Key West placed an ad saying they were looking for an opponent and had responses from three teams, one in the Florida Panhandle, one in Georgia and the third being TRU Prep Academy, from Miami.

“We said yes to all of them, but obviously the team from the Panhandle and Georgia couldn’t financially afford it,” said Hughes.

jwcooke@keysnews.com