Initially scheduled for the Key West High football on Friday, Sept. 9, was Surge Academy. That was until the Lions disbanded their program, leaving the Conchs with two glaring bye weeks this season. In order to prevent that from happening, Key West placed an ad saying they were looking for an opponent and had responses from three teams, one in the Florida Panhandle, one in Georgia and the third being TRU Prep Academy, from Miami.
“We said yes to all of them, but obviously the team from the Panhandle and Georgia couldn’t financially afford it,” said Hughes.
That left TRU Prep, a program which admittedly Hughes knows minimal about, as the replacement opponent for the 7 p.m. kickoff at the KWHS Back Yard.
“This may be a post-grad school even,” said Hughes. “The first time I have seen anything on them was in the COVID year. They joined Twitter in 2015, but I don’t see anything until 2019.”
Conchs senior Kevon Mills has also done some digging of his own.
“I look at the other team, being a defensive back, to know more about the receivers and their reflexes, getting off the ball, so I know what I’m going against,” said Mills. “This team is a very pass-heavy team, which I like as a DB, so I’m feeling confident, we just need the underclassmen, which is most of the team, to find that right mentality. We have been preaching to them for months now, but we just need it to click with them.”
The senior defensive back, receiver and kick returner for the Conchs knows that while Friday’s night contest against the Saints in the non-district matchup, for the purposes of an at-large bid to the FHSAA postseason, Key West is in need of a victory.
“If we don’t win, it can quickly go downhill,” said Mills. “From this point on, our schedule is going to get harder and harder, so we have to keep getting better and better every day.”
The Conchs captain also recalled last season’s 0-2 start and the two losses to end the season, which left Key West fractions of a percentage point away from the playoffs.
“Right now it seems we are following the same suit as last year, so we need to pick it up before it is too late,” said Mills. “For me, we all need to pick it up, because, at the end of the day, we all made mistakes in the first two games and have work to do to be better.”
Despite needing to win, now, against a team that has a pair of decisive victories versus McDougal Institute and Avant Guard to begin the season, the focus for the Conchs, according to Hughes, remains internal and fixing the flaws that has had Key West outscored 59-14 so far in the 2022 campaign.
“Last week, they were a more physical team than us, which shocked me, but they punched us in the mouth from the beginning and it showed on both sides of the ball,” said Hughes. “They dominated the line of scrimmage and I think we were disgusted with the way we were playing and didn’t have much to give in that second half.”
The Conchs coach furthered that he believes the core of the program “wants to right the ship,” but with last year’s team missing out on the playoff with four losses, and Dade Christian along with Cardinal Gibbons up next before district play begins, there is not much room for error going forward.
“Everybody has to do their job, and sometimes I feel they press too much,” said Hughes. “We don’t have the team speed we have had in the past, that was really evident against Boca, but we still have to stop trying to overcompensate.”
In fact, Hughes stressed players trying to take on too many responsibilities on the field resulted in several big plays — including an 80-yard touchdown in the season opener and a 76-yard touchdown conversation on the opening drive last week — by Key West’s opposition, despite the Conchs playing their safeties deeper going to a cover 2 and cover 4 in hopes of preventing the big plays.
“We have to do a better job figuring out what they do well,” Hughes said of his players. “We are not in our traditional flexbone most of the time, but these guys have shown they can handle the spread-out stuff.”
Mills added that he believes against TRU Prep that Key West can expose the Saints’ secondary, while on defense they have just a couple of good players the Conchs have to worry about shutting down.
“This will give us the experience to get used to these better teams as we get into the season,” said Mills. “As long as I’m doing what I need to do, I’m hoping the younger players see it and start to understand the sacrifice.”
For both the players and coaches, getting back on the field after being shutout last Friday is important as experience remains the biggest factor for the most inexperienced Conchs, which made it more important that Hughes scheduled an opponent for Friday night, no matter where they came from or who was on the roster.
“Right now, with what we have going on, anybody who was going to play us this week was going to be welcomed,” said Hughes. “On film, I think our guys see what their potential could be when everybody is doing things right and clicking, but it’s got to be more consistent. They are putting in the time and effort, it’s just a matter of playing as a unit and having the trust of your teammates to get the job done.
“We have to control the clock, run well, and hit the big passing plays, which we did in the preseason but haven’t the last two weeks, but I think they just have to relax and let it come to them,” the coach continued. “That also comes through reps and the bottom line is they don’t have enough reps, yet, but they are getting them. They just need to grow up and fast and you can see the progress, we just need it to happen a little quicker.”