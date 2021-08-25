Entering the preseason Kickoff Classic, Key West High coach Johnny Hughes knew that rival Monsignor Pace was going to be a good evaluation tool for his team to prepare for the 2021 campaign.
“Their quarterback and two receivers are highly regarded in the recruiting world, so they lived up to the billing,” said Hughes. “We can never duplicate that type of game speed in practice, so it was good we saw that and good we showed we can have success with it when we do the things the right way.”
Unfortunately for the Conchs, for a majority of the game, they were unable to execute properly on defense, as the Spartans’ fast receivers exposed the Key West secondary, connecting on five touchdowns from outside of the red zone for a 53-24 victory.
“We made some mistakes in our alignments and assignments that made them look good, too,” said Hughes. “I don’t think it’s so much of a talent thing, it’s fixable things, it was just a lot of guys playing their first varsity game, and it showed. We got some good film on the guys, we saw some guys who need some help, and we will give it to them, or find someone else.”
The coach continued to stress that the biggest lesson learned in the loss was the fact the Conchs need to learn to play as a cohesive unit.
“It was on both sides of the ball,” said Hughes. “On defense, we saw guys trying to overplay their position and that left an opening, which they exploited. Little things like that, sometime they were too tentative and sometimes too aggressive, and they just need to learn to do their job. When you know your assignment and technique, it works out and it was a good lesson for them. It’s not all about going out there and throwing the ball around.”
When Key West was able to have their opportunity on offense, despite running a limited play book, the Conchs were able to have success with starting quarterback Preston Herce going 4-for-10 for 86 yards though the air and adding another 69 yards on the ground with a touchdown, while Jeremiah Osborne carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and a score. Trey Audette also contributed a fourth-quarter, 75-yard touchdown pass to Brock Perkins, who had 105 receiving yards on the game, as fellow wideout Michael Cates hauled in a 43-yard pass.
“I though Jeremiah and Preston were outstanding, they showed they have big-play ability,” said Hughes. “Cates made a great catch on a jump ball and Brock grabbed a touchdown pass, so if the line gels we should be good to go his season.
“It’s just a matter of communicating the right calls, which we went over on film (Monday), and we saw a light bulb come on for a few of them, but those are the things we expect to fix,” added the Conchs coach.
Hughes admitted taking on a team like Pace’s caliber was an eye-opener for some less-experienced players, furthering it also “got rid of some of last year’s patting on the back.”
“Some of these guys contributed to that great season we had last year, but now they have to make their own mark,” said Hughes. “They have been feeling good after working hard this summer, but it shows sometimes had work it’s enough. We have to have a little awareness of what’s going on. I feel in some ways they just expected to go out and dominate and that’s not always going to be the cases when you play South Florida football.”
Still Hughes also reiterated that “at the end of the day it was a practice,” which gave that a good measuring stick heading into the regular season on Friday at Palmetto Ridge.
“It wasn’t our best practice, but it was a practice and it was a good stepping stone heading into Week 1,” said Hughes. “One weak link exposes everything, and I think that was very evident on the film. Some of these guys who are new, now understand what we are talking about, and we have to understand they just haven’t had that experience yet. So when we are talking, rapid fire, at times we need to remember to scale back and make sure they understand everything we are trying to do and give them the proper tool to be successful. I think next week we will see a better product ton the filed.”