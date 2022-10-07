Conch we are one
The Key West High football team waits to run onto the field before a home game. The Conchs have not played since Sept. 23 and do not have a game scheduled again until Nov. 4. 
 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

At this point of the season, the Key West High football team is simply unsure when they will take the field again or who they will be lining up against.

It’s not the first time Conch coach Johnny Hughes has been though such a predicament, having portions of a season washed away via a hurricane or COVID shutdown in previous years, but this time is different as Key West is ready to play — they just need an opponent.