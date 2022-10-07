At this point of the season, the Key West High football team is simply unsure when they will take the field again or who they will be lining up against.
It’s not the first time Conch coach Johnny Hughes has been though such a predicament, having portions of a season washed away via a hurricane or COVID shutdown in previous years, but this time is different as Key West is ready to play — they just need an opponent.
“Just when you’ve seen it all, here comes this curveball,” said Hughes, who team had last week’s contest against new district rival Bishop Verot postponed due to damages the school and Lee County sustained during Hurricane Ian. “A pandemic a few years ago, who could have predicted that, now we have a hurricane that affected us, but didn’t affect us but affected our district enough to a point that now we don’t know what to do. We have talked with the FHSSA and the teams that were affected, but they don’t have any definitive answers for us, but they understand our plight.”
At this point, the only date with a guaranteed opponent for the Conchs is Nov. 4, but that game, too, has questions surrounding it, as Key West is unsure if they will be playing Trinity Catholic, the team that was scheduled to come to the KWHS Back Yard and was unaffected by the storm, or potentially Bishop Verot, who, in a phone conversation with Hughes, proposed they would be ready to play by that date.
If Bishop Verot is able to field a team by Nov. 4, the game will have to be played as it is an FHSAA District 2-Suburban game, meaning the contract with Trinity Catholic would have to be voided and in essence, according to the coach, that would be an FHSSA postseason play-in contest as only the district champion would garner the automatic bid into the region tournament. If the Vikings are able to gather enough players, it will likely be a combination of athletes from throughout Lee County, as they have opened the transfer hardships protocol.
“At this point, let’s just play a game for our kids,” said Hughes, noting he is well aware his Key West squad could potentially be facing a high-talented Bishop Verot squad in that matchup. “That could be the only district game, so that could be the most important game of the year.”
The reason that game against Bishop Verot could potentially determine the four-team District 16-2S title is because Estero and Gateway, both public schools in Lee County, are uncertain when their schools will resume. In fact, Key West also had a game against Hardee on Oct. 21 canceled, due to the school in Wauchula also sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian, leaving the Conchs without a potential opponent for more than a month.
“I thought Hardee, for sure, we’d get in, but they are not resuming in time either, so obviously we have the all-call out to see who and where those teams were supposed to be playing. We have a couple other irons in the fire, but we are in desperation mode trying to find games. If Coral Shores or Marathon have availability, we’d love to hook up with them and play, but they are not as affected because their [opponents] are still Miami-based.”
In attempts to fill that void, Key West, set with a bye this week, even reached out to American Heritage Delray, which was scheduled to play Bishop Verot this week, but neither a Friday nor a Saturday contest could be arranged by the programs.
“It’s going to be a very fluid next few weeks and I told the kids after practice, we are going have to be ready to play at a moments notice,” said Hughes. “’If we get a call to play this Saturday, we are taking it; if we get a call to play on a Wednesday next week, we’re taking it, we need to get games in that’s just where we are standing right now.”
Knowing the entire dynamic of the season could change at a moment’s notice, Hughes’ focus is on keeping his players fresh just in case they do have a five-week hiatus from game action before playing for a district crown or potentially in the FHSAA postseason — as if the Vikings are unable to suit up, the Conchs could likely be named the district champs.
“There are some obvious benefits to this because we were extremely beat up and now we are healthy, but now we are getting into inactivity, and it’s like spring practice with four weeks of working hard without any games and we will have to maintain interest,” said Hughes. “What a year, but I tell the kids all the time you never know when opportunity will be taken from you, so you have to take advantage of every opportunity you get, but when I say that I don’t envision these type of scenarios. I feel bad for our seniors, but right now, it’s desperation mode and who we can find to play.”