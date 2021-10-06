The Conchs, from left, Judah Olsen, Grayson Acevedo, Jason Yarbrough, Rocco Twyman and Devon Gilday were chased off the course due to rain at the Maverick Invitational on Monday at the Grand Palm Golf Club in Pembroke Pines.
Easing into the 2021 campaign, under the guidance of first-year coach Josh Bassett, the Key West High golf team polished its game mainly in Monroe County — as the Marathon squad added a girls team and Coral Shores teed off for its inaugural season.
The Conch boys were never truly challenged as a team in those meets — as the Dolphins boys are just in the third year since their return and the Hurricanes’ top players are just learning to play match golf — so on Monday, Oct. 2, during the Maverick Invitational in Pembroke Pines, Key West was tested for the first time against the likes of host Archbishop McCarthy.
“Despite struggling on some holes, the boys would bounce back on the following holes to show why they are on the team,” Basset said about the Conchs’ performance during their first 18-hole round of the season. “It’s a different level of play up there, but when all was said and done, these boys showed up and showed that Key West can and will compete with the best that teams put on the course.”
It was a “mad rush” to get off the course, according to the coach, as rain chased the team away, but not before Key West was able to complete the round, played at Grand Palm Golf Club. Conchs junior Devon Gilday shot the low round for Key West with a 75, followed by classmate Rocco Twyman, with an 80, while Jason Yarbrough, Judah Olsen and Grayson Acevedo rounded out the team. It was just the Key West boys representing the team in the meet as the girls played in a similar tournament, with McCarthy hosting, to open the season.
“Devon had a great day on the course with one birdie,” said Bassett. “Two tough holes slowed Rocco a bit but he had a very strong day with two birdies.”
Now midway through the campaign, the Conchs will continue to push the players against that next level, as the Key West boys and girls are back on the road Thursday, Oct. 7, at Shula’s taking on Mater Lakes at 3:30 p.m.