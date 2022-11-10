It was on the Marathon High campus that the Key West High boys soccer team made its home debut on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
But it was not against the Dolphins.
As a matter of fact, Marathon hosted Coral Shores prior to the Conchs’ first regular season match of the season, which was part of the problem for Key West as instead of what was scheduled to be a contest at the KWHS Back Yard against Somerset Silver Palms was forced to be moved to the Middle Keys due to the fact the only referees in the county were previously scheduled to be on the Dolphins’ home pitch.
While not ideal, and something Key West High athletic director Justin Martin hopes does not continue the remainder of the season, Key West made due on Tuesday, especially having reigning All-Monroe Player of the Year Jonathan Gvili back in the lineup.
During the preseason, the Conchs were without Gvili, during which they struggled to produce much offense, but on Tuesday’ the senior captain was a major part of the victory with a pair of goals while setting up a third during a 3-1 victory.
His first goal came from a cross that deflected off a defender and landed at Gvili’s feet, who touched it home for a 1-1 score by halftime. With the game still even midway through the second half, Gvili struck again with a shot from 25 yards out that went into the upper right corner of the goal for a Conchs lead. With time winding down, Gvili made sure his team opened the regular season with a victory he placed a ball back post on a set piece where Johnathan Bahri assisted Sebastian Camargo’s goal.
Somerset never really tested the Key West defense for the remainder of the match, as the Conchs won their home debut in the Middle Keys, but it’s still unknown when exactly Key West will be able to play in the Back Yard as 10 of their first 11 matches are on the road with the lone scheduled home match on Tuesday, Nov 15, against Keys Gate at 5 p.m., but that same day Marathon is back at home against Florida Christian at 4 p.m.
