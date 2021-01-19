With time winding down in the district matchup on Friday night between rivals Key West and Gulliver Prep, Conchs senior Malik Hunter stepped to the free throw line and made one of two to put his squad in front by a point.
That would be the difference in the final tally, as the Key West High boys basketball team defeated Gulliver Prep for the first time in nearly a half-decade, 68-67, and it happened on the Gulliver campus for the first time in nearly twice that span.
“We could have beaten them by more,” said Key West assistant coach Blair Brown. “I think after the first five-game stretch we played and the powerhouse teams we faced, when they see teams more our size like Gulliver, Coral Shores and Palmer, they are just able to play their game.”
The Conchs’ confidence showed as they took the early lead on Friday, but the Raiders were able to bounce back, with the scored tied at 14 at the end of the first and Key West hold a one-point advantage at the break.
“It was a bit frustrating that we let them back in the game so many times and it shows we still need to tweak the little stuff,” said Brown.
The coach credited the play of Hunter, who scored 20 including the game winner, and Kervins Nelson, who had a game-high 25 points, while adding Corey Vanderhoof was “just lights out from 3,” fishing with nine points.
Despite that, it was the Conchs who were forced to play catchup in the fourth quarter as the Raiders went in front by five, before Nelson, who scored nine points in the final eight minutes, and Hunter, who netted seven in that span, were able to spark a final run for the victory.
“We just really had to lock in because I think the moment got to them,” said Brown. “Everybody’s heart rate was up, so we had to calm them down and let them know we needed to play our game.”
It worked, as Key West defeated Gulliver for the first time since the 2015-16 season and for the first time on the Raiders’ home court since 2011-12, when the Conchs finished the regular season undefeated.
After the emotional roller-coaster ride the night before and the long bus ride back home, arriving at the school around midnight, the Conchs coach admitted he believes fatigue played a role in Saturday’s 58-43 loss to visiting Archbishop McCarthy.
The Conchs trailed by just a point after the first quarter on Saturday, led by six of Nelson’s team-high 14 points and six rebounds, but by halftime trailed by six and never cut the deficit any closer than that for the remainder of the game.
Key West did make it a 45-39 difference with seven minutes left on the clock, after trailing by as much as 11 in the third, but McCarthy would go on an 8-1 run across the next two minutes to seal the win.
Vanderhoof contributed 11 points and three rounds in the losing effort, while Hunter and Camron Perkins both scored seven points. Hunter also had four rebounds and three assists, while Perkins had a pair of blocks. Ethan Levering had a team-best seven rebounds to go along with two points.
Even with the loss on Saturday, Brown expressed he believe the Conchs are playing with more confidence and will continued to do so going forward, with Coral Shores up next on Tuesday in Key West’s home finale at 7 p.m. — following the junior varsity contest at 5:30 p.m.
“I’m glad we learned a lesson and we can build from here,” said Brown.
Most importantly the win against Gulliver bumps Key West into a virtual tie with the Raiders in the district standings, with seven more games, all non-district, remaining on the schedule. As of now the Conchs are still unsure of how the seedings will be determined by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
“I still think we are the best in the district,” said Brown. “Keys Gate is also good and they beat Gulliver too, but Keys Gate doesn’t want to come down to play us. I think they might be a bit scared.”