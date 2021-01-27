If it really was the season finale on Monday afternoon for the Key West High boys soccer team, the Conchs made sure to take as much momentum with them as possible after a quick throw-in set up Nelson Azard’s second goal of the match and seventh in the last three games — all of which have been victories — for the final tally on Monday, with seven minutes remaining in the contest, to extend the win streak with a 3-2 final at Coral Spring Charter.
“It was a weird game,” said Key West High coach Marc Pierre. “We started off good, scoring the first two goals and were really dominating the game defensively and were moving the ball well. Then we just took our foot off the pedal and we allowed them to come back.”
Azard’s first score came in the opening minutes of the match on a crossing pass from Jack Castillo.
“Nelson was the first to the ball to touch it in, but there were several guys making a run at that ball and one of them were going to get it in,” said Pierre.
Yoni Gvili, on an assist from Nick Criss, put the Conchs in front 2-0 in the first half.
“We had several other opportunities to score, but their keeper kept winding up with the ball,” said Pierre. “He had about six saves where we had a one-on-one opportunity, but we would play the ball right at him. It was a game that could have easily ended as a 6-1 final.”
With the Conchs comfortably in front, the Panthers were able to mount a comeback, with both of their goals coming on set plays, from a freekick and corner kick, to bring the match event midway through the second half.
The score would remain that way until the final seven minutes when Azard took the throw-in and put his team back in front.
“This was a lesson to be learned because when we play against tougher teams in the playoffs we have to keep our focus,” said Pierre. “We cannot take our foot off the gas, we have to keep going until that whistle is blown.”
Despite having two more games scheduled this season, both have been canceled — on Wednesday against Coral Shores and Friday against Westland Hialeah — Monday’s contest currently stands as the regular-season finale, having won four of its last five.
“We should find out about the brackets for the postseason by Wednesday,” said Pierre.
That does not mean Pierre is not actively looking for another match before the postseason begins. In fact, the coach expressed his interest to travel to a top-tier program like Against American Heritage or LaSalle.
“It could only help us prepare for what’s coming up,” said Pierre. “We kind of started off slow but now we have this momentum. We were going to have two more games, even one at home [Tuesday] against Coral Shores, but they had to cancel on us, so it’s going to be tough to keep that momentum. But it is what it is. It’s a tough time for every team now, so but we are still happy we have been able to play nine games. Some teams didn’t get to play that many games, or last spring season they didn’t even get to finish. We are going to stick with working in practice for now and just move forward.”