In the spring, Key West High coach Johnny Hughes realized he was going to have to hit the reset button entering the offseason, as the Conchs were going to have to replace several key offensive positions, with really only three starters back for the 2022 campaign.

Fortunately, according to the coach, he had a group of players who were willing to grind tough the summer months to improve and now Hughes believes the Conchs are fielding a team that could compete for the new FHSAA 2-Suburban district championship.