The pieces are nowhere in place for the Key West High boys wrestling team as many of the Conchs matsmen are still working their way into weight, but already coach Chaz Jimenez expressed his excitement about the returning core of grapplers as they performed to a much higher level in the first match of the season, the H-Town Throwdown, than they have in years past and finished eighth out of 22 teams.
“I liked what we saw, we saw a lot of potentials, but we have a long way to go, obviously,” said Jimenez. “We have a pretty solid lineup coming back this year, where we’ve had a young team for the past two or three years and now we’ve finally started to get those guys into their upper years.”
And the Conchs were able to finish in the Top 10 of the season-opener, without returning state qualifier Ande Otto, who is visiting colleges and still needs to get down to weight, leaving junior Ralph Richie, who also needs to cut weight to get into his desired 220-pound class, to step into the heavyweight role in which he finished second.
“He wasn’t too keen on wrestling at heavyweight, but I figured he could have won this tournament,” said Jimenez about Richie. “I don’t think he had any matches to make it out of the first period until the finals. He just got caught in a throw in the finals, but he’s just getting back into it, so I really liked the way he wrestled.”
The coach also was impressed by Richie’s junior classmates Dost Baihkytorov and Jason Flynn. Unseeded the entire tournament, Baihkytorov finished third after losing in the quarterfinals to the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class but battled back to place third at 138 pounds. Flynn lost in the semifinals of the 145-pound weight class to the same opponent who defeated him in the district championship last season, but the Conch was able to win the third-place match.
“Dost dominated the rest of the tournament after that loss,” said Jimenez. “Jason beat a highly ranked kid in the third-place match, so he wrestled really, really well.”
One of the victories for Baihkytorov came against teammate Abram Canet, who would finish fifth in the tournament, which Jimenez United was a bit of a surprise along with sophomore classmate Alfredo Corralas, who just missed out on qualifying at 145 pounds, while Jaden Fox, also a sophomore, was sixth at 182 pounds.
“Abram is just explosive and can pin people from anywhere and is really starting to come into his own,” said Jimenez. “Jaden looked good in his first match after playing football, he just got better every match.”
The coach was also pleased by the performance of Elijah Miranda, who lost the match to place in triple overtime.
“That was a great experience and, with matches and experience, he’s someone that can be really good for us,” said Jimenez.
Seniors Wes Andrews and Morgan Sukion also returned to the mats after missing their junior campaign and won a pair of matches.
“Morgan looks like he can be pretty tough,” said Jimenez. “Overall it was a good experience. I like where the team is at.”
The only downside for the Conchs this weekend was the fact all the Lady Conchs were unable to attend the meet, which on the second day of the event had an all-female bracket. Jimenez is hoping to have the girls on the mats at Mater Lakes during the Bear Down Dual. Most importantly, Jimenez has a string spot for the 2022-23 campaign.
“The big takeaways are that we have to get in better shape and just get that mat time so we can grow,” said Jimenez. “We will eventually find where everyone fits in the lineup and we will be very good. Once we get everyone in place from 126 up, we should be solid.”