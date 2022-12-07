The pieces are nowhere in place for the Key West High boys wrestling team as many of the Conchs matsmen are still working their way into weight, but already coach Chaz Jimenez expressed his excitement about the returning core of grapplers as they performed to a much higher level in the first match of the season, the H-Town Throwdown, than they have in years past and finished eighth out of 22 teams.

“I liked what we saw, we saw a lot of potentials, but we have a long way to go, obviously,” said Jimenez. “We have a pretty solid lineup coming back this year, where we’ve had a young team for the past two or three years and now we’ve finally started to get those guys into their upper years.”

