Of the six touchdowns scored by the Coral Shores High football team during a 43-0 trouncing of visiting St. Brendan on Friday, Oct. 29, at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier, five were run into the end zone by Chris Cooper.
In doing so, the Hurricanes senior eclipsed his 2020 mark of 17 touchdowns in a single season, with 19 now on the 2021 campaign.
In the victory against the Sabres, Cooper rushed for 24 yards during the Hurricanes’ 80-yard game-beginning drive, the final 11 going for the first score of the game. He added a second score on a 1-yard plunge after Angel Jester set up the score with a 35-yard reception followed by a 13-yard run.
Cooper stuck again just before the half ,taking a swing pass from quarterback Zippy Lesko, who finished the game going 6-for-11 for 164, and turned the play into a 33-yard touchdown pass to put Coral Shores in front 21-0 at the break.
Through the first half of play, the Coral Shores defense had allowed St. Brendan to gain just 2 total yards on offense, and it was more the same in the second half as the Sabres finished the game with just 26 total yards.
It was also more of Cooper in the second half as he took the opening kickoff 95 yards to pay dirt to set his own single-season record for touchdowns at 19, for the second straight season also returning a kick for a score.
While Cooper did a majority of the scoring — also breaking a 46-yard run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring his season-rushing yardage total to 1,006 and career total to 2,711 as well as career touchdown mark up to 36 — Lesko was able to distribute some of the yardage to the rest of the team as he hooked up with Dantay Diorio for 54 yards on a third-quarter drive, as part of the 82 in the game, to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak, which set off the running clock.
The Coral Shores offense racked up 310 yards in the game, scoring on six of the nine possessions, while on defense Xayver Arrington was in the Sabres’ backfield all night wrapping up seven tackles, six of which were for a loss, as well as a sack. Orlando Pera also grabbed an interception to extend the Hurricanes’ streak of a pickoff in every game this season.
To complete the streak, the ’Canes will need one more interception this year as Coral Shores will play once more this season, on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at Somerset Canyons. It will be Cooper’s final game in the green and gold, with his focus on eclipsing his own season-season record of 1,048 rushing yards — as everything else is just adding onto all his personal career bests.