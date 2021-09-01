With the shadow of the endzone encroaching on the backs of the Coral Shores football team during the opening drive of the new season, ‘Canes junior transfer Xayver Arrington made a instant impact as he forced a fumble that he jumped right back on for the turnover, inside the Hurricanes’ own 10-yard line.
“Some teams come out a little bit nervous, not us, we came out a little too intense, which had us jumping offsides a little bit,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant, whose team was flagged eight times for 43 yards in the first half but only three times for 25 yards in the second half during the 33-0 victory. “Once we settled down and created the turnover, I felt we were able to come into our own on defense.”
It was a bit more than settling down, as, after the opening drive by Immokalee — which went for 66 yards before the fumble — the Coral Shores defense gave up just 75 yards the remainder of the game and a total of just 29 yards in the second half, allowing the offense to rack up 33 unanswered points in the shutout victory.
“I’m very proud of the guys, but after looking at the film there is a lot of things we can brush up on,” said Bryant. “I think we have to throw the ball a little more accurately, run better routes, and block a little better downfield. I think the offensive line did very well, but there’s always room to improve.”
Most importantly, despite scoring on six of nine possessions in the win — punting just once and twice having the ball when the half and game came to an end — the Hurricanes coach expressed he still feels like his squad needs “to learn to finish better.”
“We did it, but not the way I had expected,” said Bryant.
The Hurricanes held just a two-score, 12-0, advantage at the break, after taking their first possession 96 yards — the first 44 yards on the ground by Chris Cooper, capped off by a 31-yard touchdown from Issac Holmes to Orlando Pera — and the second put Cooper past the 100-yard mark with a 67-yard scamper to paydirt.
Pera kept the Indians off the scoreboard with an interception in the endzone as Immokalee was marching with just seconds remaining in the first half.
Coral Shores picked right back up where it left off in the second half when it took the opening drive of the third — 67 yards, 28 on the ground by Ozzy Vega, and the final seven on a touchdown run by quarterback Zippy Lesko.
“We told them at halftime that we can’t get relaxed,” said Bryant. “They will be making an adjustment and coming out with a vengeance, so we had to match that and start fast. I feel the boys really did that.”
Vega continued his third-quarter surge, during which he collected 55 yards on seven carries, including a 23-yard score to put the Hurricanes in front 26-0. Vega finished with 89 yards on 12 carries, while Cooper racked up 162 yards also toting the ball 12 times.
Lesko was 3-for-7 for 46 yards through the air to go along with 3 carries for 15 yards and his touchdown, two of those passes to Holmes for 35 yards.
Dominic Monteagudo punched home the final score of the game on a 2-yard carry as part of his 16 yards with the ground attack, while on defense the senior also had a team-best seven tackles.
Despite the convincing victory to open the season, Bryant said this week’s focus in practice is on getting in better condition.
“This week we are going to have a lot of high-tempo practices, with more players getting reps, hustling and flying around,” said Bryant. “Versus a better team, I don’t think we can win in that condition. We were bent over and cramping. We can’t have that happening in Week 2.”
The Hurricanes finished with 375 yards on offense, to the Indians’ 193 yards, with Florida Christian up next on the Coral Shores schedule on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Just the fact we were able to play someone else, the bumps and bruises are here, but everybody is good to go, going and getting stronger,” said Bryant.