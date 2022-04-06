Yogi Berra once said, “Baseball is ninety percent mental. The other half is physical.” So with that in mind, the staff of the Coral Shores high baseball team decided to not only begin a much-needed feeder program, called the Upper Keys Baseball Foundation, but also foster a program called Steady Bats, which focuses on the mental as well as the physical side of the game.
“When we took over the program, we could see these kids were not ready at all, so we wanted to get to these kids younger and teach them what we want them to know when they get up here,” said second-year Coral Shores head coach Joe Molinaro. “We knew we couldn’t just cater to the younger kids, we had to start younger, and now it has just led into the season.”
The not-for-profit organization ran from the end of June to Dec. 15, meeting twice a week in the offseason for players aged 9 to 18 years old, with roughly 50 players registered in the bi-weekly sessions, which also included assistant coach Pamela Molinaro, a certified mental health counselor, to help with the conceptual side of the game.
“Obviously, I’m not trying to enforce fundamentals of the game, but I am trying to get them to control their thoughts and use cognitive behavior to better their being,” said Pamela Molinaro. “I’m done sports for a long time. When we lived in Tokyo, I helped with a runners group and helped people run marathons, and we had our kids involved in a basketball program similar to this in New York, so to get in baseball, it just kind of happened.”
The Hurricanes head coach explained, “I just really wanted to marry the mental health side with the baseball.”
“It’s really turned some of these kids around and some of the kids we wrote off as unable to pay attention or listen, they are now our best players this year,” said Joe Molinaro. “We preached to them that they have now invested in themselves, putting time and effort into this, so now they have something to play for and I think it has really helped us this year.”
But by no means did it happen overnight. In fact, Pamela Molinaro stressed that despite starting with the program in June, it was not until a recent four-game win streak that she began to see the difference in the players.
“Baseball is a really mental game and with all the new technology, and social media, being mental is not in them naturally,” said Pamela Molinaro. “They have to have their own voices in their head and be telling themselves what to do, not waiting to be yelled at to be told what to do. They know what they have to do, so they have to have confidence, so for them to be able to learn to handle this, is amazing.”
Her husband expressed he first noticed the changes during the start of the season, in which Coral Shores began 1-6, as the Hurricanes snapped that skid with four straight wins, allowing three runs and just one error in that span, before suffering back-to-back losses to Key West.
“If you are throwing the ball around every game and giving up free runs, our offense is not that good yet to overcome a five- to six-run deficit, and we are not going to win,” said Joe Molinaro. “So I think the players changed before the win streak and during the streak it has all just started to click a little bit more.
“We have some kids who are not ready, but through Steady Bats, they have been able to come back out, and still work on baseball,” said Molinaro, stressing the Steady Bats program is open to anybody within the age range and information can be found at https://www.steadybats.org/. “A lot can happen in the summers and I’m optimistic because I know we can all get better. I think the pipeline will be better and even with our varsity team now they are starting to play to their potential.”
That, of course, is due to all the extra work the Upper Keys Baseball Foundation and Coral Shores coaching staff is dedicating to the players — both physically and mentally.
“And I think the mental part carries the physical part,” said Joe Molinaro. “They have to know how to adjust, but if they can keep competing the way we have been, we have been gearing up for districts.”