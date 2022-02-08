Make no mistake, the Coral Shores boys basketball team knew that this year’s regular-season finale, which just so happened to be against Marathon High, would be like none other in program history. That’s because, with a victory against the Dolphins, the Hurricanes would not only sweep all of their Keys rivals this season but also claim the team’s first county championship.
“I was a little concerned about how we were going to start this game,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We tried to emphasize in practice that we can’t look past this game.”
The Coral Shores coach stressed not to overlook Marathon, despite winning 54-13 earlier this season, as Mandozzi knew his squad was coming off an emotional victory on Senior Night for the season sweep against Key West on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as well as having the program’s first district game in nearly a decade on Tuesday, Feb. 8
“I knew they were going to be much improved,” said Mandozzi about Marathon. “Add to that I was coaching the JV game prior to the varsity, so our typical pregame routine was a little off. We have matured so much as a team, though, it was clear right out of the gate that we came ready to play.”
Just like the first meeting, when the Hurricanes took a 36-point lead by halftime, Coral Shores come out firing on shooting 56% from the field and 64% from two-point range in the first quarter for a 15-point advantage, and the Hurricanes rolled from there to claim the county title with a 59-20 victory to finish the season undefeated against its Keys foes.
“Our guards are doing such a good job of getting us into our game plan,” said Mandozzi. “We came out and executed with our senior leader Gabe Delgado scoring two field goals and a 3-pointer for seven points and our workhorse, Isaac Holmes, who has been so consistent and reliable all season, came out and scored 12 of his game high 21 points in the quarter.”
After Delgado and Holmes scored 19 of the team’s 21 points in the first, the Dolphins focused their defense on the duo, and Coral Shores was able to convert only four of 12 shots the rest of the half. Three of those baskets, however, were from 3-point range — two by Allen Perez, who finished with 12 points in the game — to hold the Hurricanes’ lead in double-figures at halftime, 34-12, as Marathon was in the double bonus for a good portion of the second quarter.
“I let the guys know that I wasn’t thrilled with our second or third quarters,” said Mandozzi. “We went back to playing selfish basketball a bit and as a result, we shot a combined 35% in those two quarters. I keep reminding them that it is no coincidence that when we move the basketball and find the highest percentage shots we shoot over 55% this season and we don’t lose when we do that.”
Coral Shores settled back down in the second half, as Holmes dominated his 14 minutes of game action, going 9-for-11 from the field with a doubled-double — 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Delgado contributed 12 Points, four rebounds and three steals. George Alvarez had eight points and four steals.
“Holmes was a handful as he typically is,” said Mandozzi. “In typical fashion, Gabe gave us a solid all-around game of whatever we seemed to need and I’ve said all season that if we have him and Holmes going in the same game we are very difficult to beat.”
Winning the county championship was not on the set of goals for Coral Shores entering the season, since it was something that had not been done previously in program history, while at the top of that list was being prepared to return to district playoffs by season’s end. The Hurricanes will now take that long-awaited next step, as after more than a decade of playing as an independent program, Coral Shores will take on Palmer Trinity on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the District 16-3A quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m.
“I’m really proud of this group and how far we’ve come as a team, and I’m excited about our chances going forward,” said Mandozzi. “Inexperience was the theme early, and I knew if this group stayed focused that we could be a very good team. Now after the tough 20-plus game schedule, experience is no longer a problem; we’re an experienced group now. Our district is tough, but we can definitely beat anyone in it if we play our game.”