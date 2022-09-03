Since the beginning of the fall 2022 preseason at Coral Shores High, the boys and girls golf teams have been chipping away at Founders Park in Islamorada to perfect their game. But just 13 months ago, student-athletes interested in taking up the sport may never have had the opportunity to swing their clubs, as there was no program in place at the Upper Keys school.
That was until teacher-coach Danielle Thomas, along with her daughter, now rising-sophomore Gabby Thomas, arrived on the campus. Within three days, the teacher-coach assembled a team of 10 players for the 2021 season and put together the entire schedule in a single weekend.
Following that first season, the program is returning with former players and new firepower.
“Some have played, and some are very new to the sport. It’s a great mix of kids,” the coach said.
Despite Thomas’ limited background in golf, she also has taught it in her physical education classes, attended several of her daughter’s matches and sat in on lessons by private, professional coaches instructing Gabby, who is the No. 1 player for the Lady ’Canes.
This season, the Hurricanes will compete in a 13-match schedule that mainly revolves around a traveling circuit with Monroe County rivals Key West and Marathon.
The schools play 10 times through Thursday, Oct. 20, with the home green shifting between the courses of the Hurricanes (Ocean Reef Club), Dolphins (Florida Keys Country Club) and Conchs (Key West Country Club).
“I thought we did really well in year 1,” Thomas said. “They hadn’t played together before, and it was really nice to see them grow as golfers. The same people are on my team this year, so we really can see a difference in our second season.”
On the boys side, players to watch include sophomores Walter Hussey and Tannel Irons and senior Cayson Johnson.
“(Walter) played with us last year. He went from a scramble player to a stroke player, and he’s improved tremendously on his short game,” Thomas said.
Irons seems to have been destined to play golf, as according to the coach, “he’s got a really cool last name for the sport.”
That’s not all Irons brings to the young Hurricanes’ program, as the coach furthered, “he’s really amazing at the game and was tremendous as a freshman last year.”
Meanwhile, Johnson has been working to improve his game, Thomas stated. “He’s been getting a lot of training,” said the coach. “His parents are taking him under their wing and helping out a lot. He’s got a lot of potential.”
For the girls, sophomore Gabby Thomas is the undoubtable No. 1 for the second straight season, but the coach — and Gabby’s mother — isn’t about to let her rest on her laurels.
“(Gabby) needs to work on her drive a little bit,” the elder Thomas said. “Sometimes, she does splice. Her short game is really good. She can chip, put and read the greens. She knows the slopes.”
The rising sophomore is just one part of a squad that has plenty of other options, including senior returnee Sophia Boarders, and the newest addition, junior Mattie Johnson.
“(Sophia has) been playing throughout the summer and has definitely improved,” Thomas said of Borders, adding part of the senior’s commitment to the sport has been studying film. “We try to take small video clips throughout the season, and you can definitely tell a difference from 2021,” the coach said, adding “her driving and putting game have both gotten a lot better.”
Though new to the team, Johnson already has several years of playing experience, Thomas said. “She’s got a great drive, but I haven’t been able to see her short game yet. I’m excited to see how she plays.”
With limited options on playing space on the island chain, thus the reason the teams spend time chipping at Founders Park instead of at local greens, there are only so many facets of the game that the team can work on as the coach focuses on improving the strengths and weaknesses while playing in just their second season on the links.
“I’m really looking forward to this season,” said Thomas. “I love golf, and the fact that I have so many players and people interested in the game is great. Golf is a lifetime sport, and it’s great to have someone’s interest when they’re young. Going forward, you can always play, no matter how old you are.”