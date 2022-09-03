Since the beginning of the fall 2022 preseason at Coral Shores High, the boys and girls golf teams have been chipping away at Founders Park in Islamorada to perfect their game. But just 13 months ago, student-athletes interested in taking up the sport may never have had the opportunity to swing their clubs, as there was no program in place at the Upper Keys school.

That was until teacher-coach Danielle Thomas, along with her daughter, now rising-sophomore Gabby Thomas, arrived on the campus. Within three days, the teacher-coach assembled a team of 10 players for the 2021 season and put together the entire schedule in a single weekend.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com