Swimming is more than a sport to Coral Shores junior Corley Smith. It is her life.
She began to swim around the time she could walk, and has swam with the Olympic medalist Jon Olsen and the Florida Keys Swim Club since she was around 9 years old.
For the past two years, Smith advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A Championship in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events.
In 2020, Smith and her relay teammates shared the All-County recognition for The Key West Citizen, but this year she has proven herself to be the 2021 All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year in swimming.
At the District 12-1A meet, Smith finished No. 4 in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:58.84. At regionals, she swam to a 10th-place finish with a season-best time of 1:55.28. She also clocked a 1:58.43 at states.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Smith finished No. 3 with a 5:15.70, was eighth at regionals with a 5:09.80 and was No. 22 at states with a 5:15.14.
Although the state meet was huge, her biggest challenge as a swimmer was the recent Swim for Alligator Light. Smith finished No. 5 overall and was the second female over the 8-mile swim with a time of 3:30.27.
“Last year I swam it with a relay team, but this year I swam solo,” said Smith. “It was pretty rough and choppy. I got pretty lucky. I finished really early in the morning. I heard it got rough in the afternoon.”
Although Smith qualified for the same two events last year, she was much more grateful this year.
“I was really excited to make it this year. I think I made it because of Jon’s coaching and my teammates pushing me. I really appreciate everyone supporting me,” said Smith. “I’m very proud to represent the Keys.”
Although the state meet is a high-pressure event, Smith did not take it for granted.
“My plan was to go in and have fun, focus more on being grateful that I’m surrounded with all these great swimmers instead of trying to get my best time,” she said. “I achieved by goals, next year I hope to make finals next year and have a relay team make it, too.”
Although she leads by example, she wants to be a team leader her senior season.
“I want to become a team captain next year,” said eternally grateful Smith. “I want to thank everyone, especially Jon for coaching us so well. My teammates, my parents getting me to all of these meets, my teachers for editing their schedules for people can swim and don’t miss so much classwork.”