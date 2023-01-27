In the anticipated rematch of Monroe County rivals, this time around it was the Coral Shores boys basketball team who jumped out to a hot start offensively, connecting on five-of-nine field goals in the first quarter and four-of-seven from beyond the arc, for an explosive first quarter, but Key West responded in the second to make it a tied ball game at halftime.
Despite the Conchs opening the second half knocking down several 3-pointers, strong defensive pressure by the Hurricanes allowed the home team to retake control of the game midway through the third and continue to extend their lead for a 75-58 victory, which brought Coral Shores’ current win streak to eight straight and four in a row against Key West.
“We felt like we left a lot of points on the board in our first match up with just not executing our offense well enough,” said Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We came out flat in the first quarter in Key West because we just weren’t in the right spots so we really emphasized cleaning that up and getting off to a better start. We really did a much better job with that in this one but I still feel like we left a lot of points on the board still as the game went on between missed free throws and some sequences where we weren’t as sharp as we should be in the half court on offense.”
Still, 3-pointers in the first quarter by Matt St. Aubin and AJ Putetti and two from Allen Perez opened a 22-15 advantage at the end of the first period. The second quarter it was the Conchs who were hot from the 3-point land as they connected on four-of-six from outside, including one at the buzzer to tie the game at 34 heading into the half.
“We definitely didn’t expect them to shoot almost 50% from 3-point land,” said the Hurricanes coach about the Conchs. “When we played down there they were 4-of-28 behind the arc, so we wanted to make them knock some of those down and they certainly did connecting on 10 out of 21 for an insane 48% shooting.”
The 3-ball continued to aid the Conch cagers, who were able to keep the score close until midway through the quarter when the Hurricanes’ pressure started to help the home team pull away as they outscored Key West 21-11 in the quarter with 12 points coming off turnovers.
“We got up eight or 10 points in the second quarter and then they climbed back into it when I thought we had a chance to put it away earlier,” said Mandozzi. “We just got a little sloppy on offense in the second quarter and they started knocking down 3s. In hindsight I should have taken a timeout. I just wanted to let us play through it and straighten it out on the court ourselves and I really felt like we could wear them down a little bit over the course of the game as we’ve done with a lot of teams this season. I felt like we were able to do that a bit when we played down there a few weeks ago and didn’t want to give them the timeouts at that point.”
With Coral Shores making just five of 19 free throw attempts, Key West was able to hang around into the fourth — James Osborne tallying a team-high 15 points to go along with four rebound and five assists, Kevon Mills netted 12 points, also with four rebounds and five assists. Kam Roberts contributed 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steal, Eric Moore had eight points and five rebounds, Zane Jackson scored six points, and with four poitns, 10 rebounds and two steals was Watson Cherry — but Mandozzi expressed he felt the Hurricanes’ defensive pressure eventually began to to wear on the Conchs second half, as they had another 10 points off turnovers in the fourth quarter to complete the season sweep of Key West for the second consecutive season.
Eddy Espinosa dropped in 21 points, making eight of his 12 shots in the game including four-of-six from 3-point range, while also adding four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Isaac Holmes finished with 16 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals, St. Aubin had 13 points and four rebounds, Perez contributed 11 points and with 10 points, three rebounds, seven assists and six steals was Putetti.
“We had a lot of guys step up big like they have all season,” said Mandozzi. “Eddy Espinosa was lights out, easily having his best game of the season. We had five guys score double figures and three guys shot over 60 percent, which shows we were moving the ball and we’re really tough to beat when we have that kind of production. AJ Putetti had another great game doing everything to help us win with a well rounded stat line, Allen Perez had three 3s, and of course Holmes and St. Aubin, who’ve been so good for us all year, were great again, but Eddy’s night was special though. I’ve been expecting him to have one of these games.”
With the victory Coral Shores secured its second straight Monroe County crown but will still look to compete the season sweep of its Keys rivals on Feb. 3 versus Marathon, but before then Coral Shores will put its eight-game win streak on the line twice at Scheck Hill on Thursday and then back at home against Somerset Silver Palms on Monday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. Key West plays host twice this week, on Friday, Jan. 27, against Miami Christian with JV tipping off at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow at 7 p.m. and then the following night Blanche Ely is in town for a 3 p.m. contest.
“Obviously beating Key West is extra special,” said Mandozzi. “We got the monkey off our backs last year sweeping them for the first time, but we wanted to show that we were still the top team in the county and that it wasn’t any sort of aberration. We’ve worked hard and we take a lot of pride in being the best basketball team in the county.”