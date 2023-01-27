In the anticipated rematch of Monroe County rivals, this time around it was the Coral Shores boys basketball team who jumped out to a hot start offensively, connecting on five-of-nine field goals in the first quarter and four-of-seven from beyond the arc, for an explosive first quarter, but Key West responded in the second to make it a tied ball game at halftime.

Despite the Conchs opening the second half knocking down several 3-pointers, strong defensive pressure by the Hurricanes allowed the home team to retake control of the game midway through the third and continue to extend their lead for a 75-58 victory, which brought Coral Shores’ current win streak to eight straight and four in a row against Key West.

