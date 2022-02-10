The rebuilding process for the Monroe County high school boys basketball teams will have to continue into the offseason and next year, as all three squads were first-round exits in their respective district tournaments on Tuesday, Feb. 8, which will likely bring an end to the season for the Conchs, Dolphins and Hurricanes.
Each of the three were the lower seed for the playoff opener, Key West the bottom seed in District 16-4A bracket taking on top-ranked St. Brendan in the quarterfinals, while Marathon was No. 7 facing No. 2 Westminster Christian and, in the same District 16-3A tournament, Coral Shores garnered a fifth slot against fourth-ranked Palmer Trinity.
The Conchs and Dolphins were not much of a contest for their higher-ranked counterparts as Key West would be dispatched, 76-38, by St. Brendan, ending the first season under coach Chris Ellis with a 3-12 mark, while Marathon suffered an even worse fate, 82-13, against Westminster Christian, to close out coach Kevin Freeman’s first back-to-back, two-win seasons in 25 years with the program.
The Hurricanes, on the other hand, battled through foul trouble from team leaders Gabe Delgado, Isaac Holmes and George Alvarez to make a second-half run only to fall 44-41.
“We got behind big early with some nerves and then came back and cut it to three but ran out of time,” said Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi.
Despite winning the program’s first county championship in school history, a 13-11 overall record and first-round exit from district play will likely not be enough for Coral Shores to earn one of the at-large bids into the FHSAA State Tournament. Only the district champions are guaranteed a state tournament berth, with the next top four teams from each region also earning a spot, meaning the Hurricanes will need all the favorites to win in order to have a chance to advance, while the Conchs and Dolphins will not make the next round.