For the past half-decade plus, the Key West and Marathon High cross country teams have been constant contenders at the FHSAA State Finals — a streak both squads are hoping to continue this season as the Lady Conchs’ top runner Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy and Dolphins’ No. 1 Pedro Zapata both turned in Top-10 performances in their respective district meets.
Now, in order to return to the state meet, all three of the county teams need to have a strong showing in regionals, which will be held Friday, Nov. 5, at the South County Regional Park in Boca Raton.
The event will begin with Dubyk-Cassidy — who became just the fifth Lady Conchs to claim a Top-10 finish in the district meet, joining Katie Gonzalez (2001), Morgan Nelson (2009 and 2010), Tristin Miliken (2013) and Nicole Matyisk (2015 through 2018) — leading her Key West teammates, as well as Coral Shores freshman Kai Guth, who qualified as an individual with a time of 245:55, into the Region 4-2A meet at 8 a.m.
The Lady ’Fins, who have an opportunity to advance to the state finals as a team for the third straight year, will follow in the 8:30 race. Marathon finished third in districts and will need a similar performance, according to coach Jim Murphy, to be one of the top 8 teams from the region, all of whom will advance.
A half-hour later, the boys Region 4-2A races will begin at 9 a.m., featuring the Coral Shores team who qualified by taking fourth in the district meet, the Hurricanes’ best finish in school history. The ’Canes are guided by Simon Gutierrez, who was 11th at districts, and Bobby Temkin, who was 15th, as both would have also qualified as individuals. The Key West boys missed out making the meet as a team, but sophomore harrier Colbin Hill earned his berth into the regional by taking 13th overall.
The day will come to a close for the Monroe County teams with the Marathon boys taking to the course at 9:30 a.m. The expectations are that Zapata will return to the state finals for the third straight season, where he is projected to contend for a medal. But as Dolphins coach Jim Murphy noted, in order for the entire team to advance, Marathon would need to eclipse the 20-minute team average for the boys and 24-minute average for the Lady ’Fins.
For the Monroe County runners who do advance, the state meet will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.