COVID-19 has struck the Coral Shores boys soccer team as their coach has tested positive for the virus, according to Rich Russell, the school’s athletic director.
Russell confirmed the report Thursday morning in a message to The Key West Citizen.
On Wednesday and Thursday, there were three other reports of COVID-19 affecting high school sports.
The Marathon girls basketball team was scheduled to travel to Miami to face Florida Christian. However, that game was cancelled due to COVID-19, according to coach Andy Garvey.
“To be honest with you, I couldn’t tell you any of the details. Something happened with COVID [there],” Garvey told The Citizen.
Garvey said he was notified of the COVID-19 situation last week but had to wait for the cancellation to notify his team.
Last season, Marathon lost to Florida Christian in overtime and the team was looking forward to the rematch, Garvey said, but they understood the cancellation, due to the circumstances.
“It is what it is, you can’t do anything about it,” Garvey said. “It had to be something at the school, but I don’t know if it’s something with the girls or at the school,” he added.
The Marathon girls soccer team was also forced to cancel its Thursday match on the day it was to be contested after a Lady ’Fin players tested positive, according to coach Kelly Cruz. Marathon was scheduled to play Palmer Trinity in a 4:30 p.m. match at the Marathon Community Park. The game has not been rescheduled at this time.
The Key West High soccer team also had its weekend road trips to the West Coast of Florida called off after one of its players tested positive for the virus. Key West was to play Mariner today and Lemon Bay on Saturday, but instead are hoping for a makeup date on Dec. 11 for one of the matches.
“The CDC was able to clear the rest of our player through the contact tracing, but we were still struggling to put together a healthy team that felt safe traveling,” said Martin. “I didn’t even want to take the chance if we got up there and then found out one of the girls had COVID, that wouldn’t be good for anybody. As much as I didn’t want to call to cancel, for our girls or the other teams, it is only two games, one we can hopefully make up, and it just seemed safer and smarter to do it this way.”