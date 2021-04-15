As COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise, prep sports in the Florida Keys are being greatly impacted.
On Tuesday, the Coral Shores softball team had its game against Carrollton canceled because of COVID concerns.
Also, the Coral Shores boys lacrosse team had its district quarterfinal contest against Key West canceled, which essentially brings the Hurricanes’ season to an end.
And Key West’s No. 1 girls tennis player, Sofia Lyashenko, faces a 14-day quarantine following COVID-19 contacting tracing protocols that could prevent her from taking part in the district final this weekend in Miami.