Half of the games for the Key West High athletic teams were unable to be played this week, as Conchs athletic director Justin Martin simple put it, “This is the way it is with COVID.”
To begin the week, coming out of the winter break, Martin explained that the Greater Miami Athletic Conference, which hosts the public Miami-Dade schools, called a halt to any games being played before Friday, Jan. 7.
“It’s not that anybody was even out, the GMAC was just trying to be safe with their athletes,” said Martin.
That took the soccer games between MAST Academy and Key West out of play on Tuesday, Jan. 6, then also being canceled was Jacksonville Bolles’ trip to South Florida, which in turn ruled out the Saturday, Jan. 8, contest at the KWHS Back Yard — despite earlier in the week Bolles confirming the match. COVID issues with the Barbara Goleman girls basketball team also forced Saturday’s scheduled game in Key West to be canceled while the county girls weightlifting meet between the Lady Conchs, Lady ‘Fins and Lady’ Canes on Thursday, Jan. 6, also had a similar fate.
“I believe Coral Shores and Marathon still had a live meet, but we were unable to participate,” said Martin. “Everyone is coming back from winter break, so we are still trying to get a grip on who is out and who might still be developing symptoms. I know we are trying to get a grasp on what numbers are and how to move forward with everything.”
Martin furthered that it’s not necessarily all positive COVID tests keeping the athletes out of action but also contact tracing, and even with the winter sports postseason just weeks away, the Conchs AD noted the FHSAA does not believe there is a state-wide issue.
“They are trying to do the appropriate thing to make sure they are not spreading everything,” said Martin. “But things change, very rapidly, in COVID times, as we all know. There’s a lot of testing going on, you can see that when you drive by the high school on testing days.”