From the very first time Key West High boys soccer coach Marc Pierre watched Nick Criss step on the pitch, the Conchs coach said he just knew the four-year varsity starter was going to be special.
“I knew he was definitely going to be someone who was going to be a major impact for the next four years,” said Pierre. “Right from the beginning he was a key piece and somebody who was recognized for the potential he had and we wanted to see him evolve.”
In fact, the Conchs coach even recalled Criss setting the goal for his tenure at Key West High to win a district championship. During the past four years, Key West has been just one win away from accomplishing that feat three times, losing all three including his freshman year in a penalty kick shootout and this season in double overtime.
“I was very sad we lost to Gulliver after we beat them early in the season,” said Pierre. “He believed, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.”
Still Pierre conveyed that Criss was able to bring a passion for the game that was contagious to everyone he was around and, according to the coach, was especially needed in that first season was a freshman, after Key West had graduated more than half its starting lineup from the previous season.
“His passion he has for the game, we are going to miss that next year,” said Pierre. “
Beyond his passion for the game, the Conchs coach also stated that Criss’ ball control, passing, understanding of the game and vision improved tremendously during his four years while physically he was always the type of person who runs from the first whistle to the last. Criss was also the point man of defense and offense, according to the coach.
“Every time the ball went from the goal keeper, he was the point man to getting the ball lout of the back, so the ball often found him because he’s the person we were supposed to find,” said Pierre. “He’s always very smart on the ball and has always been a player you can move anywhere on the field, but you don’t have to because he will bust back to play defense and then be the first person to go on the attack.”
Now going forward Pierre admitted he is not sure how is he going to go about replacing Criss next season.
“It’s probably going to be a few years until we have another player like him and we were fortunate we had him the year after we lost all so many seniors,” said Pierre. “We thought we weren’t going to be able to replace some of those players, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed someone else can come in to play a role like Nick.”
“They can have talent, but if you don’t have a work ethic and passion, then they will not be like Nick,” the Conchs coach continued.
Pierre is also expecting the senior to take that to the next level — where is still unknown as Criss has yet to finalize his decision on where he will play college soccer — and no matter where he ends up, his coach for the last four years is expecting him to make an impact right away, as he did with the Conchs as a freshman.
“We could tell he had so much potential and he still has a lot of untapped potential,” said Pierre. “His ball control and touch skills should allow him to play at the next level and he could go pretty far.
“I know he has a few different options, but he’s trying to figure out what’s best for him,,” added Pierre. “I can’t wait to watch him keep playing and I’m looking forward to seeing him at that next level. He deserves it.”