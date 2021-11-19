Guiding the Marathon boys soccer team to its first district title in 50 years of the program was not on the radar for Kelley Cruz entering last season. Her focus was working on rebuilding the Lady ’Fins, but, with former Dolphins coach Arno Silva twice contracting COVID-19, Cruz did not hesitate to take on the interim role for the boys while also still holding her position with the girls.
While she knew coaching both teams would not be sustainable for years to come, Cruz admitted she found a new passion in helping lead the boys to the title. That brought her to a decision that needed to be made this season, which she chose to delegate the responsibilities for the Lady ‘Fins to focus fully on leading the boys into the future.
“Last year after filling in for the coach, I just found it enjoyable, so I made the switch,” said Cruz.
And right away Cruz, who was no longer holding the interim tag, noted she was tested by her players, admitting the biggest change thus far has been the boys questioning a bit more this season because, “I am a female but also because their knowledge of the game is a bit greater than the girls.”
“Some have played club ball, others at bigger programs, so they definitely test my knowledge of the game,” said Cruz.
The Dolphins coach also expressed that feeling that pressure entering a season is nothing new, as, no matter what team she is coaching, she is looking for her players to excel — on and off the field.
“I always feel that way going into a season,” said Cruz. “We always want the athletes to get better and produce a winning program, and I know they feed off my confidence, so I have to harness that in some way.”
She also explained that she fully expects the players to buy into her coaching techniques, as the end goal and driving force for coach and athlete are to repeat the district championships. With returning starters Patrick Crews, leading the attack as a striker, along with Giancarlos Pireto, out of the center mid, Pedro Zapata at right-wing and Henry Herrera, who Cruz noted as the team’s utility role, the now first-year boys coach pointed out she does not expect a lack of experience to be a factor.
“We have other players growing into expectations, so we might have an opportunity to move Henry around a lot this year as we need him,” said Cruz, as she expects freshman Fabbianho Louis Jeune to be joining Yuni Del Leon and Alex Perdomo on the defensive line this year. “There won’t be just one grade level or one position, we have leaders all over the field. A majority of the team held practices of their own in the offseason, so there’s a lot of different knowledge being brought to the team as a whole from a lot of different places.”
While the roles are beginning to come into focus for the Dolphins, after a 1-1-1- start to the season, Cruz admitted the starting goalkeeper position still remains up for grabs. So far, Lucas Silva has received a majority of the starts, but the coach also is potentially looking to senior Victor Segura and freshman Adine Judd to receive playing time.
“Every one of them has had their good and bad days so far, so they are on an even playing field,” said Cruz.
Cruz was hoping to have 21 matches to figure out the best lineup before heading into the postseason for a title defense, but already — due to a lack of referees, transportation or COVID-19 outbreaks — the schedule, which she did not have a lot of control of being a first-year coach, has been whittled down to between 16 to 18 contests. Challenging Cruz even further, being the first year with the boys, she admits to being not 100% certain what each opponent will have in store for her squad this season or which programs would be good fill-ins for the lost games.
“We have FAU Boca on the schedule and though I don’t know them, just for the name alone it sounds like it could be a tough game,” said Cruz. “It really doesn’t matter, we just have to settle down a little bit and learn to stick with our game.”
Knowing she is also trying to integrate her mentality to the team, Cruz explained that to begin the 2021-22 campaign, the focus is on building chemistry as she hopes to form a program that will sustain the boys program for years to come, under a female coach.
“There is always talk about districts, but it’s not a focal point right now,” said Cruz. “We always have to keep it as a goal, but I don’t want to make it an expectation that they are not capable of accomplishing. I believe we are capable of playing to that high of a level, for sure, but right now we have to focus on getting that experience together as a team so we can gel and be ready for the playoffs.”