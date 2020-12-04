Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I really started to take running more seriously my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played volleyball for a long time. I started in fifth grade and did travel for a year. I played until freshman year and after track I started cross country and running kind of became what I mainly did.
Q: What prompted you to start running competitively?
A: I started track because my mom wanted really wanted me to and I’m happy I did. I always knew since I was a freshman I wanted to be a student athlete. I get to meet amazing people and try out new things.
Q: Of the sports you play, do you have a preference?
A: I feel that out of volleyball, cross country, track and swim, they are all equally important. All four taught me the importance of being on a team and how to really push myself. Volleyball taught me teamwork, running toughened my mindset, and swim was just overall exciting.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: One of my academic goals is to get all As and raise my GPA. An athletic goal I have is to make the best out of my last year in track and field and take training even more seriously.
Q: Any coaches, teachers, or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom is my biggest supporter.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Be involved! Being involved in the school clubs and sports is so important to building character. You meet new people and experience new experiences.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would go to Europe and see Paris.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I really enjoy drawing and painting.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Especially as a senior, it has been hard to keep up with sports, school, and my job. The biggest struggle I have is scheduling my week because of how busy I can be sometimes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would hang out with my puppy, Charlie.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I really like UCF, USF and FGCU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Absolutely, I love being on a team.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it is the worst place to go shopping because there are zero malls.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: A slice of buffalo chicken pizza from Big John’s.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I want to study forensic science and crime in college.