ABOVE: The Key West High School girls lacrosse team captured their second straight 16-1A District Championship with a 19-11 win against Ransom Everglades on Friday, April 13, at The Back Yard. RIGHT: Bella Marchiano (No. 1) celebrates one of her five goals and a 17-6 Key West lead as teammates rush to congratulate the senior team captain.
Ella Baxter (No. 4) ripped Ransom Everglades for six goals and assisted on three goals in the Lady Conchs’ 19-11 win to capture the 16-1A District Championship on Friday, April 13, at The Back Yard.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Senior defender Devan Bittner (No. 26) made a run from the defensive end of the field to score against Ransom.
Despite the intense pressure from the Raiders’ defense, freshman Maria Chaney netted one of her four goals on this play.
Sophomore goalie Courtney Grabus grabbed one of her eight saves in the district championship.
Going into the Florida High School Athletic Association District 16-1A Lacrosse Championship on Friday, April 14, at the Back Yard, Key West High School girls assistant coach Kristen Baumer gave the Lady Conchs a very inspirational pregame speech that heated up their level of play against Ransom Everglades.
Although Key West was favored to top former nemesis Ransom, nothing comes easy in the postseason.
The Lady Conchs leaped out to a 13-6 halftime advantage and never looked back to capture their second consecutive district title with a 19-11 victory.
With the win, Key West (11-2) advanced to Class 1A State Tournament against a very formidable American Heritage Delray (17-1) on Friday, April 21, at Delray.
Coach Baumer said: “At 211 degrees, water is hot. Only one degree more at 212 degrees, water boils. Boiling water produces steam, which is powerful enough to move a locomotive, and power a train. That one degree makes all the difference. Ask yourself what can you do for that one more degree to make a difference — one more degree of effort, hustle, discipline to make something amazing happen.”
After their 12-5 win over Palmer Trinity in the district semifinal match at home, Coach Kristen reminded the Lady Conchs of what they did against Palmer to get that win and to keep the momentum going into the finals against Ransom.
“Last night one more degree is Katie (Collins) riding her player all the way to the restraining line, Courtney (Grabus) exploding out of the crease for an interception to shut down the crease roll, one more degree was Bella (Marchiano) getting an interception then transitioning it down the field to a goal,” said the coach. “Dig deep, put one more degree into everything you do, ground balls, slides, talk, placing shots, putting power on your shots.”
A school mark was set on offense which will take years to break. Junior Ella Baxter reeled off five goals for a school-record 110 career goals, and she has one more year. She finished with three assists, too. Senior Bella Marchiano also got to the century mark with five goals now a career mark of 100 with at least one more game. Maria Chaney racked up four goals and had three assists; senior Ada Van Loon scored a pair, with one apiece were seniors Devan Bittner and Collins and Sophia Felini assisted on a goal.
Sophomore goalie Courtney Grabus had eight saves.
More important were draw controls, said head coach Marissa Giacopuzzi.
“These draw controls are everything. Win the draw, and you can control the game with discipline and poise,” explained Giacopuzzi. With seven draw controls was Marchiano, Felini had six and with apiece were Baxter and Collins. Marchiano also caused three turnovers as Baxter, Colbie Turner and Bittner each had one CTO. Maria Felini and Collins each had an interception.
Giacopuzzi said her team is healthy but has one very important defensive starter that will be missing against American Heritage Delray in the state tournament.
“We’re losing Devan Bittner, a key defender to the Academic Challenge in Orlando. That will hurt,” said Giacopuzzi. “I think when we play teams like American Heritage, it is all about eliminating the errors and the turnovers. It comes back down to fundamentals. Making those solid feeds directly to your teammates stick. Coming up with the draw control, boxing out on ground balls, finishing a free position shot that results in a goal.”
The coach said American Heritage has a very successful program and the Lady Conchs must focus on the small things.
“Practicing our patience and valuing every possession we have with the ball ... making smart decisions under pressure and not letting our nerves get the best of us,” expressed the coach. “We’ve always heard about American Heritage and their stellar program. It’ll be an honor to play a program of that caliber.”