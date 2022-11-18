With the Class 2A State Championships delayed a week, Key West junior A.J. Smith had plenty of time to prepare for the 50-yard freestyle event. At the District 12-2A meet, Smith won the event and finished seventh at the Region 4-2A meet to qualify for states.
A.J. Smith is the lone representative from Key West in the Class 2A swim meet.
RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
When Hurricane Nicole blasted through Central Florida last week, the Florida High School Athletic Association delayed the Swimming and Diving State Championships one week.
Originally slated for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12, it is now scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
Key West’s lone representative Alexander “A.J.” Smith qualified for the Class 2A State Meet in the boys 50-yard freestyle event and was heavily into training, but the junior got sick and missed school last week, which set back his training.
The extra week gave Smith the chance to recuperate and get back in training for his event slated for Saturday morning.
“It worked out, he wasn’t feeling well and missed school last week. So, it would have been hard to recover, but this gave him a chance to rest a little and help a lot at the meet,” Bosco said.
Smith has the ability to make it to the finals, but everything has to be perfect.
At the District 12-2A Championship, Smith won the 50-yard freestyle and was seeded No. 2 going into the Region 4-2A Championship. He did not have a good swim, and it was touch-and-go to determine if he would even make the cut for states.
“It was a challenging swim but he placed seventh. I always felt if he had another chance, he could take it and run with it. Now he has that other chance,” said Bosco.
The last time Key West had a swimmer qualify for the state meet was Cruse Sweeney in 2018. He made it in the 50-yard freestyle with a No. 5 finish, and he finished seventh in the boys 100-yard backstroke.
In the state prelims, Sweeney set the school record of 21:42 in the 50-freestyle, a goal that Smith has in his sights.
“It was a disappointing run at regionals, I’m just happy to make it to states. It was a blessing,” said Smith between practice runs The College of The Florida Keys Aquatics Center. “To win is the goal, but I’ve got to get below 22 seconds which would be the school record. I need to improve my flip turns, I slipped a little bit at regionals. But I like the pool, it’s very cold.”
The Class 2A prelims are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The 50-yard freestyle is event No. 8 out of 22. Bosco said her goal for Smith is a trip to the finals.
“I’m hoping to get him in the top 16 and go to finals to get his personal best and possibly the school record,” stressed the coach.