The only thing that could really slow down the Horace O'Bryant football team on Thursday, Oct. 13, certainly was not the opponent, American Heritage, as the Buccaneers scored on five of their seven offensive possessions, and even the thunderstorms in the area would only delay the inevitable, a resounding 34-6 Bucs victory at the Key West High Back Yard.
"I was a little nervous because the same thing that happen (Thursday), with a three-hour lightning delay, happened against Westminster, with no food and we were just zapped, so I'm glad we got the win," said Buccaneers coach Dave Van Loon, pointing out his squad's lone loss this season came after that delay against the Warriors.
The same was not going to happen at home, even after the start was pushed back 45 minutes, as the Buccaneers returned the opening kickoff into Patriots' territory and on the very next play Kade Maltz took a sweep 18 yards to pay dirt.
The touchdown and lead would stand for roughly two hours, as the teams were forced off the gridiron by a lightning delay, and upon returning to the field play came to a halt once again when Josh Johnson suffered a lower leg injury and was carted off the field.
Once everything settled down, it was all Buccaneers from there as Roman Van Loon added to the lead with a 1-yard quarterback keeper, and Maltz jumped on the ensuing onside kick attempt to give the possession right back to the Bucs offense. A 38-yard run by Jayvion King would put Horaace O'Braynt back in scoring position, but one of the few Heritage defensive stands came on an interception in the end zone.
The Buccaneers would get the ball right back when Reef Guyet picked off a pass and, two runs later by Maltz and DeMarcus DeRoche, HOB was right back inside the 10-yard line. This time around, Van Loon would keep the ball on the ground and go in for the 4-yard touchdown scamper and 19-0 lead with 45 seconds to play in the first half. Horace O'Bryant recovered a second onside kick but could not score on the possession before the halftime buzzer.
Following the intermission, HOB picked up where it left off, forcing a turnover on downs and then two plays later King outran the Patriots for a 55-yard touchdown run, with the 2-point conversion good by DeRoche.
"We've been running the ball really well this year, we've been getting to our blocks," said the Bucs coach. "We are a lot smaller team this year, not as fast, but we are more discipline, so we are doing really well, so I can't complain."
Even with a four-score lead late in the fourth, Horace O'Bryant was still attempting to grow its offense and Van Loon was allowed to attempt a deep pass that connected with Nelson Ong for a 47-yard scoring play and 34-0 lead.
The victory keeps Horace O'Bryant as the second-place team in the Tri-County Conference standings; however, a loss to still-unbeaten Westminster Christian in the third week of the season has left HOB needing help to claim the conference title, as they sit a game back at 4-1 overall. Horace O'Bryant will be at home for the next two games of the season on Thursday, Oct. 20, against a Somerset Pembroke Pines program that is new to the conference, followed by Gulliver Prep coming to town on Oct. 27.
"You never know what will happen in these final games, so we just have to keep playing to our best," said Van Loon, explaining by FHSAA regulations middle school teams are allowed to play eight games. "We have tried to play bowl games or championship games in the past, when we get to the bowl games, teams didn't want to play and not everyone gets those eight games in, so now it just comes down to the best record."