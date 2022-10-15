The only thing that could really slow down the Horace O'Bryant football team on Thursday, Oct. 13, certainly was not the opponent, American Heritage, as the Buccaneers scored on five of their seven offensive possessions, and even the thunderstorms in the area would only delay the inevitable, a resounding 34-6 Bucs victory at the Key West High Back Yard.  

"I was a little nervous because the same thing that happen (Thursday), with a three-hour lightning delay, happened against Westminster, with no food and we were just zapped, so I'm glad we got the win," said Buccaneers coach Dave Van Loon, pointing out his squad's lone loss this season came after that delay against the Warriors.