Not every lift went according to plan for Coral Shores High senior Lucas Dennis during the boys weightlifting 1A State Finals on Friday morning at Port St. Joe High, but he still did enough to become a state medalist as he placed sixth overall in the 154-pound weight class.
“He’s good but a bit frustrated he missed the lifts,” said Hurricanes coach Erin Hamilton.
Dennis lifted 270 pounds in the bench press on his first lift but then failed on his next two and had a similar result in the clean and jerk clearing 230 on his first attempt but then faulting on his next two for a total of 500 pounds.
That left him in a tie for fifth Christian Mercado, of First Academy, but Mercado’s personal weight was slightly less than Dennis, which placed the Hurricanes senior in sixth after the tiebreaker.
Dennis would hold off Kesean Calloway of Vernon High, who took seventh with a total of 495, while the state champ in the 154-pound weight class was Wewahitchka’s Treston Smith, who totaled 560.
Also in competition during the morning rounds was Marathon’s Ryland Sifford, who maxed out at 185 on the bench press and 170 in the clean and jerk for a 355 total in the 139-pound weight class, while the Hurricanes’ Osvaldo Vega was set to lift in the afternoon.