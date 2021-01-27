A season ago Coral Shores’ Coral Depauw was airlifted after being severely injured against Somerset Academy Silver Palms, so Friday’s rematch against the Stallions was important for the Lady ‘Canes junior. She avenged her injury by scoring the lone goal at home for the Coral Shores’ girls soccer team Friday in a 2-1 loss.
“It was kind of a nice bittersweet [game],” said head coach Cathy Gwilliam. “It was a nice treat for [Depauw] to score against the team that put her in the hospital last year.”
Despite Depauw returning for the match, Gwilliam noted a couple of her players could not make this game due to illness, so said she tried to get everyone into this match — adding it was a physical contest once again.
“It was definitely a rough game. [Silver Palms] ended up with four yellows and one blue card,” said Gwilliams. “We always anticipate a really rough game when we play them.”
Depauw’s goal came during a scrum in front of the Stallions’ goal, as Gwilliams conveyed she was unsure if someone the junior the ball or it actually went off one of the Silver Palms players.
The Lady’Canes coach also credited the performances of Jane Kery, Allie Adler, but stated it was the backline who stood out the most. The coach continued by expressing one of the things that has really made an impression on her this year is how her squad has played like a team. She added last year, when she was the assistant, there had been a lot of bickering on the team, but this year her squad has played as a unit, like a family, and how that has been great for her to see.
“At halftime, I said to them, ‘win or lose, I can tell you are giving 100% and you can’t ask for more than that,” said Gwilliam.