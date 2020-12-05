Before entering high school, Isabella Deras Lopez had never been a part of a sports team of any type. But she wanted to find new ways to show her school spirit, so she joined the track and field team because she believed it would be the easiest sport to join.
“I thought, how difficult could it be?” the Conchs senior harrier recalled.
“It turned out to be a lot harder than I expected, but I ended up loving it anyways,” she continued.
So, like any good distance runner, she pushed forward, step by step, eventually joining the cross country team in her junior year — during which she would go onto advance to the Region 4-2A Finals not only with the Lady Conchs team but also as an individual.
“It was my first cross country season, which made it even more exciting,” said Deras Lopez, noting entering her senior campaign was her best high school sport moment.
She not only matched that accomplishment in just her second year in the sport — once again qualifying for the region finals as an individual while also leading the Lady Conchs back to the meet as team — she also proved to be the fastest in the Keys — with a personal best of 22 minutes and 38 seconds en route to sweeping a pair of races against Coral Shores and Marathon this season. All of this makes her, no doubt, The Citizen’s All-Monroe-County cross country Runner of the Year.
“Isabella ran well this year,” said Key West coach Paul Volero. “She was consistent all year, but I think at one point she found another gear and I think a lot of that had to do with confidence.”
In fact, Volero admitted Deras Lopez was not on his radar as being the fastest on the girls squad, much less in the county, when he was named head coach this season, in part because of a lack of preparation time left some things unnoticed.
One of those overlooked was Deras Lopez, who in order to make more memories in her second and final seasons with the Conchs cross country squad, explained she spent the offseason pushing harder, so that way she could cut back on mileage in order to recover for races during the season and state series.
Still, once the pre-season workouts commenced, it took a push from Volero, who will be the first to admit his coaching background is in football and not cross-country, to help the senior show off her full potential.
“Sometimes they didn’t like me very much, but that’s OK, because I saw the ability was there — especially for those like Isabella,” said Volero. “When I first got there she was still running with the pack, which happens sometimes as athletes are learning, but when she found her confidence she really broke away from the pack.”
Once that happened, Volero quickly set her expectations high, because he felt his best attribute to the Conchs this season would be “bringing them an understanding about what competition is.”
“Yes there are individual PRs and things like that, but sometime there’s also a sense of competition among each other that caught on with this team,” said Volero. “They wanted to beat the next one and the one in front of them and they all started to push each other. It’s something we tried to do as a team, and I think because of that expectations as a whole were raised a little more.”
It helped Deras Lopez make a return trip to the Region 4-2A Finals, where she finished 52nd out of 120 runners in 22:53, just seconds off her personal record, and Volero expressed that becoming the best in the county accomplished her goals this season.
It was a long way to come in just two years for the Conchs’ distance runner, who conveyed cross country has taught her perseverance, as well as developed her mental strength, which in turn has made daily life challenges easier to handle, because “I know now that everything will pass, just like every run has its end. We just have to get through it.”
“She showed by her actions that you can climb to the next level by giving great effort,” said Volero.