The last time the Coral Shores and Key West swim teams met, it was a virtual event in 2020 making it difficult for the swimmers to get up and race.
That will all change at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, when the Hurricanes make the trip to The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center for what should be a very competitive day on the college pool deck.
Unfortunately for the Conchs, their last meet, slated for Saturday, Oct. 2 with South Dade, was cancelled. They have had just two actual teams meets thus far, the first at home against Archbishop McCarthy, and they traveled to Wellington on Wednesday, Sept. 15, for a very close finish with the Mavs boys team.
Key West swam in the Florida Scholastic Press Association High School Invitational Swimming and Diving Meet last week in Stuart, with plenty of individual record-setting times against very fast competition.
“We had a lot of personal best times. Our relay teams made finals the second day, but the first day was a developmental meet. All of my swimmers all had PB’s,” stated Conchs Coach Lori Bosco.
Lauren Walterson placed second overall in the 100-yard butterfly. “She has come a long way,” said Bosco. “One of our new swimmers, sophomore Jeffrey Hoyt, placed eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and fellow sophomore Charlie Doerfel placed fourth overall in the 200-yard individual medley and fifth in the 100-yard fly. Sophomore A.J. Smith finished No. 20 overall in the 50-yard freestyle with a 23-second finish, three seconds behind the winning time of 20 seconds. John Searcy went under a minute in the 100-yard fly and broke his personal best time in the 100-yard backstroke.
“Every single one had personal bests, which is really exciting. This was a really fast meet. We enjoy going there because it is so fast,” stated Bosco, who hopes to finish off the season with Coral Shores today, Doral on Saturday and next week complete the regular season at home with Barbara Goleman.
“I’m just glad to have meets, it’s hard missing some. We’ve got two more meets and we start districts on Oct. 22.”
In their most recent meet, Coral Shores fared well against LaSalle, said assistant coach Kelly Kater.
“Even with a bunch of the swimmers trying new events, the ‘Canes dominated the field. We had impressive swims from Corley Smith in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Olivia Sargent clocked a 28:17 in the 50-free and Abbie Sargent topped her time in the 100-yard backstroke.”
The girls 200-yard medley relay team of Andrea Lopez-McNenney, Abbie Sargent, Riley Cooper and Corley Smith were dominant, with a time of 1:58.62.
For the Coral Shores boys swimmers, Patrick O’Donnell clocked a 58:46 in the 100-yard freestyle, Ariel Galvan won the 100 breaststroke and the relay teams were very competitive.
“It was really good. I think that the boys and girls did amazing,” stated Galvan. “We’re ready to beat Key West next week.”
Kater said her swimmers stepped up in an overall team effort.
“It was awesome to watch our kids swim new events this week. I think it really showed how much talent we have on the team and how much fun the postseason should be,” Kater said. “I can’t wait to see how we do against Key West this week.”
‘Canes coach John Olsen said his team is ready for the Conchs.
“It’s always great for these kids to compete with each other,” said Olsen. “It feels so good to be able to come down and let these kids have some fun.”