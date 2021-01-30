Despite losing 2-1 to Florida Christian on the road Wednesday, the Marathon girls soccer team met the one goal that mattered most this season.
“Our whole goal this season was to hold one another accountable to progress on and off the field and we have met that goal,” according to coach Kelley Cruz. “The girls held one another accountable for their grades and their playing decisions on the field. The girls had captain practice where they did their own thing on their off days and they expected everyone to be there and take it serious.”
Against Florida Christian, it was a hard-fought game from start to finish, said Cruz, who called the match “heartbreaking.”
“The girls laid it all on the field. They gave everything they had. We just came up a little short, but the effort was there and that is all I could have asked for from them,” said Cruz.
Florida Christian kept the tempo and their aggression toward the ball high throughout the entire game, according to Cruz, adding it was something her team had not seen this season from other opponents.
Rylan Chapa and Allison Paskiewicz stood out in the contest, according to Cruz.
“Chapa had a fantastic game, Cruz said emphatically. “We changed our formatting during the last 20 minutes of the match and Chapa held her side down. Nobody was getting through her.”
The Lady ’Fins goal came after a change in strategy. Cruz said the squad went from a 4-4-2 formation to a 3-1-4-2 formation, which overloaded the midfield. Chapa passed it up and Paskiewicz kicked it into the corner of the net. Florida Christian’s goalie dove but could not stop the shot.