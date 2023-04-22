For the first time since their inception, the Marathon High track and field teams did not win any titles at the District 16-1A Championships, held this year at Palmer Trinity School in Miami on Thursday, April 20. However, they did qualify a slew of athletes for regionals via top-four finishes, and the boys came through big at crunch time to capture the runner-up trophy with 13 Dolphins qualifying in 19 events, plus three relay teams, to the Region 4-A Championship in two weeks at Westminster Academy.

Late in the meet, the Marathon boys found themselves locked in a tight battle with True North for the second-place trophy. In the final few events, Vaclav Bursa earned key points with a pair of third-place finishes in the 800- and 3,200-meter runs, junior Mason Buxton, who had earlier rallied the 4x800 relay team from fourth to second, ran a huge personal best to grab a crucial fourth place in the 800, and Jakub Bursa followed up his strong fourth in the open 400 with an all-important rush past the True North anchor in the final 120 meters of the climactic 4x400 relay to rally for the runner-up hardware.

