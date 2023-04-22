For the first time since their inception, the Marathon High track and field teams did not win any titles at the District 16-1A Championships, held this year at Palmer Trinity School in Miami on Thursday, April 20. However, they did qualify a slew of athletes for regionals via top-four finishes, and the boys came through big at crunch time to capture the runner-up trophy with 13 Dolphins qualifying in 19 events, plus three relay teams, to the Region 4-A Championship in two weeks at Westminster Academy.
Late in the meet, the Marathon boys found themselves locked in a tight battle with True North for the second-place trophy. In the final few events, Vaclav Bursa earned key points with a pair of third-place finishes in the 800- and 3,200-meter runs, junior Mason Buxton, who had earlier rallied the 4x800 relay team from fourth to second, ran a huge personal best to grab a crucial fourth place in the 800, and Jakub Bursa followed up his strong fourth in the open 400 with an all-important rush past the True North anchor in the final 120 meters of the climactic 4x400 relay to rally for the runner-up hardware.
The closest any Marathon athlete was to a district crown was Nicole Merryman in the shot put, as her heave of 31 feet, 8 inches was just a quarter inch shy of the gold medal, as the other individual runner-ups included Ava Merryman in the girls pole vault, Fabbianho Louis Jeune in the boys long jump and triple jump, Aaron Dolton in the 110 hurdles and third in the 400 hurdles. Other third-place finishers were Cullen Coleman-Sayer in the pole vault, Buxton waas also third in the javelin, Kayesha Christian in the long jump and Daysi Williams in the high jump. Justice Lee in the discus, Tinashay Cunningham and Jakub Bursa in the 400, Shamar Wright in the long jump and Samantha Batzer in the pole vault all also garnered regional berths with fourth-place finishes while the girls 4x100 and 4x800 relays also finished in advancing place.
The Region 1-4A Championships will be held on May 6 on the Royal Lions campus in Fort Lauderdale.