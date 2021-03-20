With every toss of a disc or heave of the shot put, Riley Dobson has an opportunity to set a school record, which is exactly what the Lady ’Canes senior did on Tuesday as the Coral Shores new school record in the discus is 93 feet, 11 inches which was also good for a first-place finish in a dual meet against Monsignor Pace.
She would also place first in the shot put, an event in which she set the school record two weeks ago, this time with a throw of 33 feet, 11 inches, all part of a sweep for the Hurricanes on their home track with the boys beating the Spartans 75-46 and the girls 68-26.
“The performances were awesome with energy and cheering each other on to perform well,” said Coral Shores coach Herbert James. “Great job Canes.”
Other event winners for the Hurricanes included Dhyan Herzberg in the high jump and the triple jump with leap for 36 feet, 5 inches, Cody Lalani in the 2 mile, Lilly Trumbul finished the 800 meters run in 3:02, Alison Woltanski ran an 18.22-second race in the 100 hurdles, Willem Godtel marked a 16 foot, 11 inches leap in the long jump, Derek Smith completed the 400 meters run in 56 seconds, and Luca Fucaraccio was first with his shot put on 31 feet, 5 inches.
He just edged out teammate Aaron Anstett, who was second in the event with a measuring of 28 feet, 10 inches, but Anstett won the discus by launching his disc 90 feet, 6 inches.
Alexis Terry claimed top honors in the 100-meter dash, in 13.97 seconds, just in front of teammate Lucia Rodriguez who ran a 14.01, but also won the 200 meters sprint in 21.12. Maya Gadea was second to Rodriguez in the 200 in 28.82 and won the 400 in 1:05, while Ellie Snodgrass was first to cross in the mile in 6:44 and second in the 800-meter run in 3:04.
The meet was the first of two for Coral Shores this week, as they also hosted Marathon on Thursday, but it will be the last until the regular-season finale on April 8 against visiting Miami Southridge. From there, the Hurricanes will being their postseason push with the district championship on April 13 at Tropical Park.