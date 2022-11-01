The state final streak remains intact for the Marathon High cross county squads as the game plan went pretty much as expected during the Region 4-1A Finals, with the Lady ’Fins claiming the eighth spot to qualify for their fourth consecutive trip to the FHSAA 1A State Championship while, for the eighth consecutive year, the Dolphins will be in the boys meet by placing third on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Indian River Fairgrounds in Vero Beach.

“I knew something drastic would have to happen to the top two teams for us to jump into the first or second spot,” said coach James Murphy, noting Palmer Trinity won the region title as they had several harriers who were back after not contending in the District 16-A Finals. “We knew some of their top runners had been hurt and were taking a few extra weeks to be ready for regionals and states, so we knew they would be tougher this time around.”

