Turnovers played a significant role for the Marathon boys basketball team in the Dolphins’ 76-39 loss Thursday evening against Keys Gate.
“We got off to an OK start and trailed 18-11 at the end of the first [quarter],” said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. “Dominic Cruz had five points in the quarter, including a 3-pointer.” Cruz ended by adding three rebounds to his game statistics.
The ’Fins trailed the Knights 38-23 at the half.
“Their press forced a lot of turnovers and led to easy buckets for Keys Gate,” said Freeman. “They were also a good 3-point shooting team, hitting 12 against us. We tried to switch our defense around but nothing seemed to work.”
Keys Gate outscored Marathon 24-10 in the third quarter and they took a commanding 62-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Despite the loss, Michael Tate used his quickness to get around their taller defenders, according to Freeman, and played a pretty good game. Tate ended the night with 12 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Adrian Cruz added eight points to his team’s efforts.
The loss puts Marathon at 1-6 on the season. The team was scheduled to play on Friday, Jan. 15, at home against Westwood Christian (3-4).
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t limit our turnovers,” said Freeman. “We know we are going to have turnovers in the game, but we really need to just take better care of the ball if we want a chance to stay in the game.