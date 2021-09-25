Due to a lack of interest the Marathon High golf team simply ceased to exist for roughly a half a decade. That was until Dolphins’ current No. 1 Fisher Coleman-Sayer entered the school as a seventh grader, prompting a rekindling to the team.
At first it was a club, with only middle-school-aged players on the roster, with the hopes by the time they were freshman they could turn it back into a varsity sport again.
Sure enough, that is exactly what happened as for the last two years Marathon has returned to the links, this season for the first year under the guidance for Mary Coleman.
“I want to build the program,” said Coleman, who is the mother of Coleman-Sayer. “My younger son also plays, so I want to keep this around. I’d like to get some more girls involved, but right now we are just trying to build the program.”
It would seem as if the program is here to stay as not only is the varsity roster filled on the boys side but there are also five middle schoolers — one eighth, three seventh and one sixth grader — participating with the team this season.
“The goal is to start with the younger ones,” said Coleman. “We are lucky we have middle schoolers who are allowed to participate in some of our varsity sports.”
They are playing mainly scrambles, while the varsity squad is rounded out by juniors Billy Martin and twin brothers Jack and Casey Horvat along with freshman Tanner Ross.
While the Horvats and Ross, who turned in a third straight personal best in Thursday’s round against Coral Shores, have never played before, Martin has been alongside Fisher-Sayer since their seventh grade campaign. Martin is currently shooting a nine-hole average of 44 while Coleman-Sayer is at a 39, both of which Coleman expects to potentially qualify both for regionals this season.
“Fisher and Billy are both playing really well,” said the Dolphins coach. “Yes we are a team, but we are of verifying levels right now and those individuals who are going to go out and shoot in the 40s, must do some big things for us.”
The Lady ’Fins are also trying to grow as this season they have two on the roster — sophomores Summer Haynes and Mikkel Ross.
“The girls are improving every time out,” said Coleman. “I just hope they continue when the season is over, because that’s a big part of it too. You can play golf one day and have a great score and the next day it’s just not there.”
Because of that, Cole expressed that the team’s approach this season is to forget who they are paired up with and instead play as if they are competing against their last score from the previous round. If they can continue to build in that fashion, then the coach explained there should be no reason the program is ever cut again.
“We just want to focus on bettering their scores and not so much who wins or loses,” said Coleman. “I’ve been able to put together an 11-match schedule and usually we are hoping to get six so we qualify for districts, so we are going to push them, not just for Fisher or Billy but for the future of the program. Golf can be a nice fit for a lot of kids.”